Precious river demands new management

I've been intrigued by the sudden interest in the 'opening up' of the Yarrowee River (yes, correctly identified as 'river' not 'creek'), sparked by debate over the latest plans to rejuvenate Bridge Mall.
My intrigue is mainly due to the fact that for so many years no-one has taken an interest in the waterway (more correctly, in a practical sense, 'drain'), this despite the 1995 Yarrowee River Master Plan (adopted by Ballarat Council) which included a highly innovative design to provide for river side plazas either side of the mall, occupying what were then and largely remain large expanses of unsightly (but inviolate) car parking areas.
However, the opportunity to do so was not improved around 1997 with council approving construction of the Big W store over the northern River plaza site instead. The current design for the mall provides for several 'portholes'; how one is expected to view the 'drain' through these is not defined.
In any case, any plan for people to be able to view (as they can downstream of Dana Street: it's the same design of drainage channel there) or to experience the river in any possible way as a waterway is dependent on the whole of the river's catchment being managed utterly differently from what occurs now, in what can only be described as, at best, an informal way.
The Yarrowee River's catchment includes various tributary 'streams' and is partly rural (north of the city's north-eastern suburbs).
But most relevantly, the catchment is largely a maze of stormwater drains, serving thousands of buildings of all sorts, and hundreds of kilometres of urban streets, both sealed and unsealed.
All of this lot discharges - untreated - into the Yarrowee River, along with all of the polluted materials of every description that get carried along by the water flows.
As is typical for urban catchments, owing to the largely sealed surfaces over which the 'waste' stormwater flows, these flows vary enormously: from very low or nothing, to huge, forceful and dangerous.
In recognition of this fundamental character of the catchment and the need for these stormwater flows to be better managed, in around 2004 the council obtained funding through the then statewide 'Stormwater Awareness Program' (in my humble opinion one of the best initiatives ever come up with by the Environment Protection Authority) to produce the 'Ballarat Urban Stormwater Management Plan' which, amongst other initiatives, resulted in the construction of the North Botanical Gardens, Nerrina, Yarrowee-Redan and Pauls Stormwater Management Wetlands.
The Yarrowee-Redan facility is located below the Bridge Mall while the Pauls facility is located in the Burrumbeet Creek Catchment.
However, all facilities were viewed as the first of many that would be built over the years, along with smaller facilities of various sorts, including within street drainage systems.
None of these have occurred, although augmented 'retarding basins' (an old-fashioned and inappropriate facility in terms of catchment management) with some wetland/environmental values have been built as part of new residential subdivisions.
The council is also planning a single large litter trap on the Yarrowee River, a project that - as I recall it - the existing, adopted Stormwater Management Plan specifically rejected as unachievable and inappropriate as a response (even if an apparently obvious one) to solving the river's litter problems.
The funding that has been allocated for a feasibility study in relation to the large facility would be better spent on proceeding with some of the projects recommended by the existing, adopted plan.
Further, the North Gardens and Yarrowee-Redan facilities have had their environmental enhancement values significantly degraded through the removal of litter and sediment trapping components (litter screens and sediment traps) - probably because they trapped too much material, which council then had to remove at cost.
The story I heard was that when the EPA told council it needed to take the polluted sediment it had taken from the Yarrowee-Redan sediment traps to landfill instead of dumping it beside the river - which is what had occurred - council has thereafter never cleaned out the sediment traps because of the cost involved; this incident goes back 20 years.
At the North Gardens Wetland, a side drain makes sure water is diverted from the wetland before it rises high enough for the litter collection screen to catch any litter heading for the wetland. So much for council's vaunted environmental credentials.
We have a long way to go before we have a 'river' which will be one of which we can be proud.
