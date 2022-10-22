An application to demolish a house in a row of 1900s cottages in Ballarat Central has revealed gaps in the council's own Heritage Gaps Review, say heritage advocates.
The house, at 17 Holmes Street, was sold in October 2021 as a liveable dwelling; however the planning application says "Development of this site proposes demolition of the existing weatherboard dwelling, which is in a poor state of repair."
The application, by Vision Building Group, quotes the City of Ballarat's Planning Policy Framework and Municipal Planning Strategy in support of the demolition, saying "Little renewal has occurred within the residential enclave in the intervening years and the area is in need of updating."
"The pattern of development in this area is a mix of commercial use and a remnant existing residential neighbourhood consisting of a number of single storey detached dwellings of late 19th to early 20th century origin, single fronted, weatherboard dwellings with pitched roofs of corrugated galvanized iron and featuring ornate verandahs.
"Development of this site proposes demolition of the existing weatherboard dwelling, which is in a poor state of repair, and construction of one new single storey detached dwelling consistent in scale with the predominant built form of the area. A material palette is proposed which is intended to compliment the character of adjoining dwellings and to be sympathetic to the surrounding neighbourhood.
"The design includes off street parking integrated into the design and there is provision for two parking spaces. The new dwelling offers three bedrooms and modern, open plan living, designed to take full advantage of the site..."
Ballarat Heritage Watch's Stuart Kelly says council's own data shows the house was part of a 1900s' development of 10 homes.
"This little pocket of about 10 houses in Holmes St lies between the Central Ballarat Heritage Overlay west of Creswick Rd and the Soldiers Hill Overlay east of the railway line, and therefore isn't covered by either," he says.
"Obviously it should have been picked up by any competent heritage gap study. It is likely that Ballarat Heritage Watch will submit an objection to Council - but without any heritage overlay or even a development overlay on the area I'm not sure on what grounds Council could reject the application.
"The proposed design looks very unimaginative and one would have thought that an addition to the rear of the existing house could have given much the same room layout while retaining the original building.
"It does show how the Heritage Gap study which Council started a couple of years ago is inadequate, as it appears to rely totally on public submissions of potentially unidentified heritage sites. In this case most people would have thought this street of several Victorian or Edwardian houses in the centre of Ballarat would already have been covered."
The Courier asked council the following questions: The City of Greater Bendigo has taken action to preserve smaller scale heritage cottages. Why will Ballarat not consider the same protections? Why is the GAP survey still incomplete and why is it so ineffective at protection?
In response the City of Ballarat's director of growth and development Natalie Robertson said the planning application was under review.
"The City of Ballarat must consider referral comments and/or public submissions in all planning decisions," Ms Robertson said.
"The Holmes Street application is currently on public notice and is being reviewed by the City of Ballarat's Heritage Advisor and Strategic Planning Unit for advice.
"The City of Ballarat is undertaking a Heritage Gaps Review that will identify areas and properties currently not covered by a Heritage Overlay."
