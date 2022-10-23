Residents surrounding the Wombat State Forest have organised a community meeting to discuss action against logging and mining works by commercial entities after reaching what they say is "breaking point".
On October 15 more than 80 people met at St Martins Chapel in Blackwood to discuss the potentially devastating effects extractive industries can have on natural ecosystems as well as preventative measures residents can take to mitigate further destruction to the Wombat State Forest.
Since 2020 there have been a number of mining projects undertaken in the Blackwood area including gold drilling by Golden Square-based mineral exploration company, Currawong Resources. Currawong Resources have an exploration licence for the Woodend section of the Wombat State Forest.
In 2019, Cauldron Energy, a Western Australian-based mining firm who are committed to "a green future" were granted an exploratory mining licence for the Blackwood Goldfield Mine. The company's Blackwood Goldfield Project seeks to capitalise on Victoria's 'gold triangle' which encompasses areas such as Barrys Reef East and Yankee Creek as well as other parts of Ballarat, Bendigo, Castlemaine and Stawell.
Barrys Reef resident Sophie Guerin, who attended the meeting and has had drilling works conducted by Cauldron Energy under her house, said her concerns, like many others, stemmed from the lack of research by commercial entities on the adverse impacts drilling and logging combined can have on the natural environment and the community's water supply.
"Both logging and mining have the potential to impact the town's revered water supply, but as the area also sits in the headwaters of the Lerderderg River, these impacts could potentially impact residents all the way to Melton," Ms Guerin said.
"Other potential impacts include noise pollution, traffic and road destruction from large trucks and negative impacts on tourism and local business.
"Clearing bushland also has potentially devastating effects on local flora, fauna and fungi including many threatened and endangered species such as the greater glider and the mountain skink.
"In relation to the logging, the particular concern is that it's happening via VicForests who don't seem to be a trustworthy organisation and we don't understand what their real purpose is in being here.
"On the letter received by residents (from VicForests), they say it is for fire mitigation but that is contrary to the science that we've been told."
Blackwood resident and Return2Nature business owner Kerryn Cassidy said she was worried about the effect commercial operations would have on the already staggering loss of biodiversity in the forest.
"We live on the back of the Wombat State Forest and we love where we live, the peace, the quiet and the nature," Ms Cassidy said.
"Logging operations are also going to wash away top soil which will increase the amount of fine fuels which will pose an increased fire risk to our township.
"Australia has the highest extinction rate of mammals so we need to start protecting the land now."
In October 2021, Cauldron Energy completed a community consultation session where it acknowledged the community trepidation around contaminated water.
"One area of major local concern has been the level of naturally deleterious elements in the water flowing from the Tyrconnel Adit into the system of sediment dams," the report said.
"Cauldron is working with a local business entity to utilise algae in the cleaning and treatment of the historical, arsenic-rich water pumped from the mine. The use of the algae is a tried and tested method and is being used globally to treat wastewater for various agricultural, industrial, and commercial purposes."
Ms Guerin said residents were also infuriated about the delayed progress in creating the Wombat-Lerderderg National Park which the state government announced funding for in May.
The meeting concluded with all attendees writing to Macedon MP Mary-Anne Thomas requesting the Victorian premier and state cabinet impose a moratorium on all licenses, permits and works for all commercial logging removal and mining activities in the Wombat State Forest until it is legislated as the Wombat-Lerderderg National Park.
This national status would provide greater protection to the more than 300 native species living in the forest including the endangered powerful owls and greater gliders.
"We hope that Mary-Anne Thomas will recognise the concerns of our community and prevent any further destruction of the area," Ms Guerin said.
Wombat Forestcare convenor Gayle Osborne, who has advocated for the Wombat-Lerderderg National Park and Daylesford-based forest campaigner Dave Stephens spoke at the community meeting.
The Living Planet report, which was released this month by the World Wide Fund for Nature, found global wildlife populations had declined on average by 69 per cent between 1970 and 2018.
However, it said there was still time to reverse biodiversity loss and secure a nature-positive world by 2030 but stronger laws were needed and Indigenous leadership was key.
"Indigenous knowledge, research and perspectives can be well placed to inform and complement western science, but finding this common ground is one of the struggles of cross-cultural research," the report said.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
