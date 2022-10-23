The Courier

Blackwood community organises meeting to address deforestation in Wombat State Forest

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
October 23 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More than 80 residents, including Safiya Moy, from the Blackwood area attended the community meeting to address logging and mining works in the Wombat State Forest at the weekend. Picture by Peter Donnelly.

Residents surrounding the Wombat State Forest have organised a community meeting to discuss action against logging and mining works by commercial entities after reaching what they say is "breaking point".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malvika Hemanth

Malvika Hemanth

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.