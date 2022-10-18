Ballarat jockey John Allen is aiming to join elite company in the group 1 $5m Cox Plate at Moonee Valley on Saturday.
He has the opportunity to become only the 12th jockey to ride consecutive winners of the weight-for-age classic since it was first run 100 years ago.
Allen, who grew up and started riding in Ireland, had the biggest moment of his career when he rode the Irish-trained State Of Rest to victory in last year's Cox Plate, 2040m.
This year he has the mount on outsider Laws Of Indices from the Sydney stable of Annabel Neasham.
Allen was in the saddle when Laws Of Indices finished fourth in the Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes, 1400m, at Caulfield two starts ago.
He is looking to add to the 17 group 1 wins he has had since having his first Australian ride in 2011 as a jumps jockey.
Some of the greatest names in Australian racing have won the Cox Plate in consecutive years - Jim Pike (1930-31), J O'Sullivan (1945-46), Harold Badger (1947-48), Jack Purtell (1950-51), Neville Sellwood (1959-60), Jim Johnson (1966-67), Brent Thomson (1977-78-79), Mick Dittman (1983-84), Michael Clarke (1989-90), Greg Childs (1999-2000) and Hugh Bowman (2015-16-17-18).
Ballarat export Ben Melham also has a ride in the Cox Plate - the John O'Shea-trained Maximal.
Ciaron Maher and David Eustace, who have a stable in Ballarat, are hoping to repeat the 2020 success of Sir Dragonet with Caulfield Cup runner-up Gold Trip.
