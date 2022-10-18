The Courier

Ballarat developers face Supreme Court after Yarrowee pollution allegations

By Alex Ford
Updated October 18 2022 - 1:38am, first published 1:35am
The Yarrowee River on Sunday. Picture by Adam Trafford

The company accused of letting construction sediment pollute the Yarrowee River has faced the Supreme Court.

