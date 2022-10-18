The company accused of letting construction sediment pollute the Yarrowee River has faced the Supreme Court.
Vista Estate Pty Ltd and Cameron Stewart Gull were charged by the Environment Protection Authority Victoria last week, alleging pollution from its Brown Hill construction site was entering the waterway.
They appeared in the common law practice court on Tuesday, with the EPA seeking an interim injunction to cease sediment runoff.
At the brief in chambers hearing before Justice Forbes, defence counsel for the company Robert Sadler said without admitting any liability, immediate action would be taken before October 20, by preparing drainage works and fixing runoff repair structures, including haybales and fences.
It would also complete stormwater minimisation and surface protection works on or before November 20.
No injunction or undertakings were made on Tuesday, with parties instead to send consent orders about the proposed actions to the court.
The case is expected to return to court in November, though the EPA's counsel Dr Michelle Sharpe said it was a matter of urgency, as more heavy rain is expected this week.
"The state of the defendant's breach is such that every time it rains it causes a significant amount of water to be released from the site to pollute the river, compounding pollution in the river," she told the court.
The alleged pollution stems from the 18-hectare Vista Estate on Hillview Road.
In a media release last week, the EPA stated it was seeking an injunction on the works to stop the sediment pollution, as well as financial penalties.
It noted the agency became aware of the alleged pollution in February and had issued five remedial notices since.
The Supreme Court case is separate to sewage overflow that the Yarrowee is also experiencing.
