Ballarat Ladies Race Dayyo support McGrath Foundation

The McGrath Foundation will be the beneficiary of funds raised at Ballarat Turf Club's annual Ladies Day race meeting on Thursday.
Emily Quinlan, who has undergone treatment for breast cancer, and McGrath Foundation breast care nurse Joylene Fletcher will be special guests at a race day luncheon.
Selected to represent people diagnosed with breast cancer and the foundation breast care nurses who support them, they featured in a mural unveiled in Sydney on International Nurses Day in May this year.
The foundation raises money to fund nurses who provide support and care to women and men experiencing breast cancer, from diagnosis and throughout treatment.
Almost 150 will attend Thursday's function, which will feature a fashion parade and racing industry guests.
In keeping with the Ladies Day theme, all races again on the nine-event programs are exclusively for fillies and mares.
This is one of two meetings the Ballarat Turf Club will have on its turf track before the Sportsbet Ballarat Cup on Saturday, November 19.
It will also launch Melbourne Cup week with a meeting on Monday, October 31.
BTC chief executive officer Belinda Glass said the track was standing up well to higher than average rain - showing the benefits of summer maintenance programs and drainage works undertaken over the past five years, with the surface also featuring thicker and stronger grass.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.