Melbourne Renegades wicketkeeper-batsman Josie Dooley can hardly wait to step foot on the Eastern Oval on Saturday, October 29.
The Renegades's WBBL|08 clash with arch-rival Melbourne Stars in Ballarat will be their first in Victorian in almost three years.
The opening fixture of the three-day Ballarat Festival of Cricket will mark 1063 days since the Renegades last played on home soil, with COVID-19 restrictions having kept them interstate for the past two seasons.
"It's super exciting to be getting back to Victoria and being in Ballarat first-up makes it all the more special.
"All the girls are really looking forward to it."
Dooley played at the Eastern Oval when the Renegades were last in Ballarat in November, 2019.
"I loved playing in Ballarat.
"It was a great crowd. They really got behind us. It was awesome," she told The Courier.
"It'll be nice to have a crowd cheering for us again.
"We haven't had a lot of support on hand in past two series
"Hopefully we can put on a good show for the spectators."
Dooley said playing against the Stars was the perfect match-up first-up.
Now in her fourth year with the Renegades, the Queenslander knows how deep the rivalry runs between the two Melbourne sides.
"(The rivalry) is really strong.
"We always feel like we're the underdogs.
"It seems the Stars always get the special treatment, but we don't mind that."
Dooley said the Renegades had gone into this season with much higher expectations than last season.
She said they had surprised many, including themselves, with how well they went - falling one game short of reaching the final.
Dooley said they had added experience and depth to the squad - with them now boasting what she believes is the best bowling attack in the competition.
"With it there's greater confidence as to what we can achieve. There's a real vibe in the group."
She said the Renegades had started reasonably well with a win and a loss and after another two outings would arrive in Ballarat more settled and fine tuned under the captaincy of Sophie Molineux and leadership of coach Simon Helmot.
They play Brisbane Heat on Friday and Adelaide Strikers on Monday before travelling to Victoria.
On her own form, Dooley said she was happy enough with her two innings
"I've made a couple of starts. I'm looking to build on them and anchor some innings."
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
