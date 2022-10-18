It took seven long years of hard work but Makaela Watson finally got to celebrate with family and friends on Tuesday after graduating with a Masters in Professional Psychology at Federation University.
And with a new job secured as a functional family therapist, helping families better support their children after having contact with welfare or protection services, she's looking forward to the future.
Ms Watson is one of 800 Fed Uni students graduating in ceremonies at the university's Mount Helen campus this week.
On Tuesday alone there were hundreds of graduates from 28 different courses including several Masters and PhD graduates.
Ms Watson, who was one of the first on one side of her family to get a degree, delivered the graduation speech, talking about the challenges of getting through her studies.
"I felt so much joy being able to see everyone around me and their smiling faces," Ms Watson said. "There was a little bit of apprehension and anxiety but I was really excited to be there and excited for what's next ."
One of the biggest challenges for Ms Watson was one that most 2022 graduates shared - the quick pivot to remote learning during the COVID pandemic.
"COVID was one of those big challenges ... the challenge of studying from home and not having that face to face contact," she said.
"We all had some of the similar anxieties - there's an amount of unknown as it is doing a masters because it's all very new, then you've got the added level of not having face to face contact and support. If I had not had the various virtual media things we made up, Facebook groups and that sort of thing, to help out and keep in touch with other colleagues I'm not sure how I would have felt," she said.
Ms Watson completed a Bachelor of Psychology in Bendigo, then briefly did a community service certificate when she was thinking about going in to social work, then returned to Ballarat to do a graduate diploma in psychology where she did her thesis, then finally her Masters.
And while she is excited to start her new role supporting families, her end goal is to work as a psychologist.
"Our students are graduating with the skills and knowledge employers need, along with incredible resilience built throughout the course of the global pandemic," said Federation University vice chancellor Professor Duncan Bentley.
"Watching graduates come together with family and friends to celebrate their achievements is an absolute joy and we look forward to seeing all they will achieve in their communities."
As part of Wednesday's graduation ceremony, former Federation University chancellor Dr Paul Hemming will be awarded an Honorary Doctorate for his distinguished contribution to the university.
Dr Hemming was chancellor from 2012 to 2018, guiding the institution from its transition from the University of Ballarat, through its expansion into Gippsland and becoming Federation University in 2014.
Dr Hemming, a local general practitioner, was also a founding board member and ambassador for Beyondblue and held high-level positions at many medical associations.
"It is a very great honour to receive this award after serving the university for almost 12 years, initially appointed to the Council and then elected as its sixth Chancellor," he said.
"Having lived and worked in the Ballarat community since migrating with my family to Australia in 1977, I was pleased to be able to support the university's important role as the leading higher education provider in rural and regional Australia and to provide increased opportunities for those who often struggle to achieve their goals in life."
