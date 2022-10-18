A Navigators family has spoken of their fear and anger after thieves broke into their shed, stealing vehicles and tools.
Tiffany and Anthony Sarra were woken about 5.30am Tuesday by a loud bang - Mr Sarra sprinted outside to see the garage light was on, and the door wide open.
"He yelled out 'ring the cops, it's gone'," Ms Sarra said - the thieves had stolen their two work utes, one of which had a trailer full of tools attached.
They also took motorbikes and chainsaws from the shed.
Mr Sarra jumped in the family car and tried to pursue the thieves, seeing his ute in Sebastopol soon after - they led him on a chase through Sebastopol, Redan, and Canadian, before they began driving erratically.
Friends and family contacted the Sarras whenever they saw one of the utes, which had the A&T Sarra Building logo on the side.
Tools and schoolwork with their child's name on it were found in Mount Helen, and by 3pm Tuesday, police had found one of the utes was found in Wallace, with the trailer still attached.
Ms Sarra said that was reassuring, but the family business was left with "only a couple of tools to go to work with today".
"They've basically taken our whole livelihood," she said.
"We're a small building company in Ballarat, family-based, and we've got three apprentices, all their tools were in our trailer.
"What 18-year-old has their tools insured? It's not covered under our insurance, and the poor kids don't have them insured so they've lost everything."
The fear is that the thieves may return, she said, a repeat of when the family was burgled seven years ago - the ute was found, but the keys were not.
"They've got our housekeys on the keyring, they've got our garage remotes, so it's pretty scary," Ms Sarra said.
"The police came, another house down the road was robbed at 5.15am, but nothing was taken, they tried to break into a safe but couldn't, so they left there, went up to their house, and alerted by their doorbell camera that there was someone there."
She added she and the family are grateful for the community's support, with several sightings of the work utes across the city reported on social media on Tuesday.
Victoria Police has been contacted for comment - anyone with information should phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or get in touch anonymously online.
