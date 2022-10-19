The Courier
Home/Video
Watch

Moorabool wants Federal cash to pay for its first ever indoor pool

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
October 19 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Moorabool Council is begging the Albanese Government for $15 million to fully-fund its first indoor pool.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.