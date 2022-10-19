Bacchus Marsh Primary School (865 students) - Each child in each year level has three days a year of lessons at Paul Sadler.

Darley PS (587 students) - Lessons for Prep-to-Grade 2 at Paul Sadler.

Saint Bernards PS (339) - No current swim program. Year 2s were having lessons at Paul Sadler until the pandemic. The school is one of the few in Moorabool that has its own swimming sports day which is held at the Bacchus Marsh outdoor pool while it is still open in February.

Ballan PS (237) - Students in all year levels go to the Ballarat Aquatic Centre (86km round trip) once a week for 45-minute lessons for about a month.