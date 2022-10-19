Moorabool Council is begging the Albanese Government for $15 million to fully-fund its first indoor pool.
Plans, land and artist's impressions have been drawn up for the Moorabool Aquatic and Recreation Centre next to Maddingley Park - and less than 400m from Bacchus Marsh rail station.
With more than 36,000 people in the shire, schools as far away as Gordon say it's desperately needed.
"The shire deserves an indoor pool," Saint Patrick's (Gordon) Primary School principal Paul McDowell said.
"There's a huge cohort of students in Moorabool now - and without an indoor pool it hampers any competitive swimming these kids could be potentially doing.
"They all have access to dams and rivers, so water safety is important here.
"We do the bare minimum of school swimming - and we don't have school swimming sports.
"The Ballarat Aquatic Centre generally books out for other schools and their sports days.
"It would be great for us to have our own school sports - and inter-school sports - in our own pool in Moorabool."
The 3340 postcode now has 22,000 residents and has long been the biggest regional centre in Victoria without an indoor pool.
Proposals to make it happen have been kicking around since 1988.
"The indoor pool project is shovel-ready and has the financial support from Council and from the State Government," Mayor Tom Sullivan said.
"All that's missing to turn it into reality is federal funding.
"This is the new Albanese Government's first budget and we'd be ecstatic to see our pool project in there.
"It's so important for our community.
"The Taverner Street site would generate $100 million in economic activity and help create more than 200 direct and indirect jobs."
The current Bacchus Marsh pool only operates during warmer months and was built in the 1930s.
In Winter and Spring it becomes an accidental tourist attraction: a haven for newborn ducks.
"It no longer meets the needs of the community," Cr Sullivan said.
"Council and the State Government have recognised that.
"Now it's time for the Feds to come to the party."
The Federal Budget is due to be handed down on Tuesday - and Moorabool has been seeking $15 million since before the May Federal election.
The council is also tipping in $15 million, while the State Government has promised $10 million.
In the meantime, more than 2000 Moorabool students have little or no swimming instruction via school - and in many cases the slack is being picked up by small private pools such as Delacombe's Shayne Reece Swimming and Bacchus Marsh's Paul Sadler Swimland.
The office of Hawke Federal Labor MP Sam Rae was contacted for comment. Gordon remains in the Ballarat Federal electorate.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
