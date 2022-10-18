Raise your boot - Ballarat's finest, singer-songwriter Freya Josephine Hollick, will perform at next year's massive Golden Plains Music Festival.
The two-and-a-bit day sister festival to December's Meredith Music Festival, the lineup is topped by riot grrrrl legends Bikini Kill, a return visit from Four Tet - who ruled a mid-afternoon set last time he appeared - and Carly Rae Jepsen.
There's a huge focus on electronic music, with old school London club act Soul II Soul appearing, while local rockers Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Methyl Ethel, and Stiff Richards will also appear.
Desert rock star Mdou Moctar is on the lineup, touring after his superb new album Afrique Victime dropped last year, while Earthless adds more heavyweight noise.
There is so much more on the lineup - Angel Olsen! Brian Jackson! Armand Hammer! - and the ballot has already opened, with gates set to open on March 11 for the Labour Day long weekend.
The Meredith Music Festival begins in December, with Caribou and Courtney Barnett headlining - the 30th anniversary festival sold out almost immediately.
This came after years of pandemic-induced delays, after the coronavirus kicked in just after the 2020 Golden Plains.
The festival has since received support from the state and federal governments to keep the lights on in the meantime.
The dual camping festivals raise thousands of dollars through the Community Tucker Tent for groups in the Meredith area, including the CFA, primary school, and cricket club, while also bringing some of the world's best acts to the greatest sheep paddock in Australia.
See you in the Sup'!
GOLDEN PLAINS 2023 LINEUP
and A Few More To Come
