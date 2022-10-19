BALLARAT trainers will need to need to decide their next course of action for their Melbourne Cup hopefuls after all of their runners missed a placing in Wednesday's Group 3 Geelong Cup (2400m).
Ciaron Maher and David Eustace mounts, Interpretation and Herman Hesse, Archie Alexander's Teewaters and Robert Hickmott's Schabau all missed placings behind the Michael Moroney-trained Emissary.
Prior to the Geelong Cup, Emissary sat 31st in order of entry for the Melbourne Cup on November 1 and will now get a weight penalty and head up the order of the entry list, possibly to inside the top 24.
The six-year-old's improved position could leave one of Maher and Eustace's runners Grand Promenade on the cusp of a run, having been listed 22nd for the 24 horse field. Races including the $1 million Moonee Valley Gold Cup (2500m) on Saturday and the Lexas Archer Stakes (2500m) at Flemington on Derby Day will determine the final Melbourne Cup field.
Meanwhile, the Matt Cumani-trained San Huberto and Robert Hickmott's Serpentine were each scratched from the Geelong Cup to instead target Saturday's Gold Cup. Neither has as yet passed the first ballot clause for the Melbourne Cup and will both need to win to be in with a chance of making the top 24.
Earlier, it was a win for the Ballarat-based Calvin and Tony McEvoy Stable when ultra-consistent galloper Cuban State, overcame its big weight of 59kg to win the third race on the card, the Marcus Oldham College Handicap (1700m). In it's six starts this season, Cuban State has finished in the first three in all its races to date.
Jockey Ben Melham, who started his career in Ballarat, also had a big day out, piloting Lafargue to win race four and the Anthony and Sam Freedman-trained Hypothetical to win the following race.
Maher and Eustice will also be chasing the Group 1 Manikato Stakes (1200m) at Moonee Valley on Friday night with highly-rated rising-star Coolangatta, and the Ballarat-trained five-year-old Bella Nipotina both entered.
The training pair won this race in 2019 with Loving Gaby.
