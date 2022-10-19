The Courier

Ballarat trainers will need to need to decide their next course of action for their Melbourne Cup hopefuls after all of their runners missed a placing in Wednesday's Group 3 Geelong Cup

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated October 19 2022 - 5:36am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cuban State wins the Marcus Oldham College Handicap at Geelong. Picture by Brett Holburt/Racing Photos

BALLARAT trainers will need to need to decide their next course of action for their Melbourne Cup hopefuls after all of their runners missed a placing in Wednesday's Group 3 Geelong Cup (2400m).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.