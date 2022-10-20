AS neighbours down the Midland highway remain parochial on public holidays, taking a break for Geelong Cup on Wednesday, Ballarat is reminded this city will follow the state trend.
Ballarat businesses will prepare for public holiday on Melbourne Cup Day, November 1, for a second year after City of Ballarat councillors voted to accept the state default last year. This will remain in place until 2024.
The Courier broke the news early last year that the Ballarat Agricultural and Pastoral Society was no longer seeking to be granted the traditional Friday public holiday for Ballarat Show Day. The Society's reasoning was to help out Ballarat businesses struggling in the pandemic.
But this time last year Ballarat was adjusting to life after lockdowns and Ballarat Show had been cancelled for a second consecutive year.
Ballarat Show is back from November 11, the week after the Melbourne Cup, in what will be one of the last Ballarat Show events at the existing showgrounds on Creswick Street.
The Society is on the move to a Mount Rowan site and last week the state government confirmed the existing showgrounds would be transformed into a new world-class athletics facility to support the 2026 Commonwealth Games track and field program in Ballarat.
Melbourne Cup Day's public holiday comes about one month after the region's foodie and tourism operators claimed they were facing the unknown in an unexpected public holiday to mark national mourning for Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.
That break was followed in quick succession with the AFL Grand Final public holiday on top of school holidays.
Australian Hotels Association Victorian president David Canny at the time said there were logistical problems to pivot for the extra day off but lots of factors, including school holidays, tended to work in business' favour to make it a success.
Ballarat residents' interest in Show Day appeared to be waning last year, well before the show was cancelled, with 49.33 per cent of people making clear they preferred Melbourne Cup off work, according to a poll in The Courier.
While 44 per cent of respondents still favoured Ballarat Show Day as the city's celebratory day, this was markedly down on almost two-thirds of Ballarat people preferring Show Day in The Courier's 2016 public holiday poll.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.