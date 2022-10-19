An Invermay family are on the verge of "giving up" on their home after claims to their insurer regarding flood damage continue to not be resolved more than nine months on.
In October 2021 the McCracken family home in Invermay saw about 80 millilitres of rain inundate their property.
Three months later, in January, their four-bedroom home was again subject to flood damage when about 140 millilitres of rain submerged their residence in less than three hours.
Father-of-four and Grampians Health nurse unit manager Aaron McCracken said the resulting floodwaters from earlier this year had left the bottom sub-layer of his property damp, dirty and mould-infested.
"The water was just travelling into our property and wasn't going down the drainage like it should; it all went underneath the house" Mr McCracken said.
"So I rang our insurance company the next week with concerns and I asked them 'should we be checking under the house?' and they (the insurer) said 'of course' so they initiated the claim. That was on January 7."
In late January, Mr McCracken's insurer organised a building company to undergo an assessment of their house.
"They had a look inside the house and they found a few rooms that had rising damp and the skirting boards were bubbling and the carpet was wet," he said.
However, Mr McCracken said the builders failed to properly check underneath the house which was his main worry.
"So Mel (Mr McCracken's partner) asked him (the builder) to have a look under the house and they sort of poked their head under the deck area out the back and said 'that's fine' but they actually didn't go into the sub-floor, which is our main priority because we're concerned about the structural integrity of the house."
Mr McCracken then immediately followed up with his insurer to ask "what was going on".
"When I got home, I rang my insurer and spoke to the claims manager and said I'm concerned because they (the builders) haven't walked into the house like we asked them to do," he said.
Mr McCracken said his insurer assigned someone from a natural disaster remediation business to have a look at his property in March.
"The water entered from the north side of the house, and they only assessed the south side of the house because they said that's where all the water has run to and that's where the damage is inside the house, but they still didn't assess under the house and they still didn't assess the house as a whole," he said.
"While this was all going on we were told that we had to get all the belongings out of the girls' bedrooms. My children had to sleep in the front lounge room on the floor on a mattress and they couldn't go into their bedrooms."
Mr McCracken again contacted his claims manager, saying he was infuriated by the "lack of support" received.
"So (the natural disaster remediation business) turned up at our house in March and I said 'can someone please get under the house and have a look and tell me if it's OK?'," he said.
"So they went and took the sub-floor door off and there was mould everywhere and it was still wet as well underneath.
"So because of the hot, humid weather that we had, the mould had just taken off underneath the whole house."
Remediation efforts began in May. However, Mr McCracken said he was shocked his insurer had still not assessed the destruction to his house in its entirety.
"They'd cut holes in the flooring but this is the thing, they never then assessed the house as a whole," he said.
"They still allowed us to stay in the house; still allowed the girls to sleep on the floor on their mattresses and they just cut holes in the floor and put machines into dry just the two rooms at the front of the house but not the rest."
Mr McCracken said he was assured these repair works including mould treatment and reflooring would be completed within 12 weeks.
However, the efforts of his insurer backfired as he said the containment barriers which were erected inside the house did not help mitigate the problems at hand but instead exacerbated them.
"It (the containment barriers) released moisture and condensation right through the house which has damaged the rest of the house," he said.
During this time Mr McCracken, his partner and their four daughters had no other option but to turn to a caravan park while their house became "unliveable".
While having to straddle between living in a caravan park and a motel, Mr McCracken put through a complaint to his insurer.
"They (the insurer) did an investigation and they sent out a letter where they admitted there had been multiple delays and that assessments hadn't been completed properly," he said.
Mr McCracken said in addition to the letter proclaiming inadequate practice, his family was offered a total of $75,000 in compensation.
"With this payout they (the insurer) told us they are not talking to us anymore," he said.
This has left the young McCracken family - especially their eight-year-old autistic daughter - defeated as their house remains damaged.
"They told us that they could have our house back together in six weeks that still hasn't happened which has left us disheartened," Mr McCracken said.
"We're struggling because we've got an autistic daughter and they've taken away her home, they've taken away her bedroom, they've taken away all her contents, all her toys and all the things she uses for comfort with her autism.
"She has been struggling and we've been telling them (the insurer) for months that she's struggling emotionally..."
On Monday, Mr McCracken put forth a complaint to Australian Financial Complaints Authority regarding what he says is lack of inaction by his insurer.
"We've had enough and we're worried about our daughter," he said.
The McCrackens have since had to turn to living in a portable shipping container home while they continue to fight for compensation.
"We're concerned about being stuck in this metal container home over summer because of the bushfire risk and heat; it'll become like an oven," he said.
"We just need our home."
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
