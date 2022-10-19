The Courier

An Invermay family is living in a shipping container due to flood damage

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
October 19 2022 - 5:30pm
Melanie and Aaron McCracken with their daughters Amelia, 8, Hannah, 3, Georgia, 6 and Mikayla, 10 outside their Invermay home which has become uninhabitable due to flood damage. Picture by Kate Healy.

An Invermay family are on the verge of "giving up" on their home after claims to their insurer regarding flood damage continue to not be resolved more than nine months on.

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

