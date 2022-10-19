The Courier

Warning on rise in meningococcal disease cases

By Michelle Smith
Updated October 19 2022 - 9:10am, first published 7:30am
A young woman received a vaccination. Shutterstock picture

An increase in meningococcal disease has prompted warnings for parents to make sure they known the signs of the infection and ensure their infants and adolescents have not missed crucial vaccinations during the disruption of the pandemic.

