Warning on rise in meningococcal disease cases

An increase in meningococcal disease has prompted warnings for parents to make sure they known the signs of the infection and ensure their infants and adolescents have not missed crucial vaccinations during the disruption of the pandemic.
Cases of invasive meningococcal disease dropped over the past two years as lockdowns restricted movement, travel and social gatherings but cases are now on the rise.
Ballarat has so far had one case of meningococcal disease this year, the first since 2018, but nationally the 86 cases recorded to the end of September has already exceeded the 74 diagnosed in the whole of 2021 according to the National Notifiable Diseases Surveillance System.
The disease mainly affects children, and teens aged 15 to 19.
Following an increase of cases in 2016 and 2017, the state government introduced a free meningococcal vaccine for year 10 students, and same aged teens not at school, to protect against the A, C, W and Y strains of meningococcal.
Time is of the essence when it comes to minimising the potentially lethal consequences of IMD. We can reduce its impact by educating people about the signs and symptoms to look out for.- Professor Robert Booy
Deakin University head of epidemiology Professor Catherine Bennett said the current rise was a combination of people getting back to socialising and possibly having missed their vaccinations.
"There's a general flow-on effect of people being distracted or feeling like they have had their (COVID) shots and they stop thinking about the others ... it's important we don't slip behind.
"Because there was less mixing of kids it meant any infectious disease risk dropped but it also reduced the likelihood people would have the vaccination."
While vaccine programs run through schools have tried to catch up on those who missed their shots during periods of remote learning and lockdown, ongoing illness this year means some teens are likely to have missed the 'catch up' immunisation days at school and parents needed to book in to receive the vaccine from their GP.
Ms Bennett said there were more cases being seen in older adolescents and young adults in their early 20s because social restrictions during COVID meant they were not exposed to the illness earlier.
About 10 per cent of the population carry meningococcal bacteria in their throat without becoming unwell but can pass it on to others through close, prolonged contact. In a small number of people it can enter the blood and cause invasive meningococcal disease which can can develop very quickly and causes death in five to 10 per cent of cases.
"We did see cases recently associated with a music festival interstate," Professor Bennett said.
"Meningococcal is always of concern because while it doesn't spread that quickly it can lead to quite debilitating illness very quickly."
Infectious diseases paediatrician Professor Robert Booy said it was critical for families to know signs and symptoms of invasive meningococcal disease.
Early signs and symptoms may be difficult to diagnose as they can easily be mistaken for a common cold, for example high fever or lethargy.
Other symptoms in babies and young children include
Older children and adults might also report any of those symptoms as well as:
"Time is of the essence when it comes to minimising the potentially lethal consequences of IMD. We can reduce its impact by educating people about the signs and symptoms to look out for. Confusing the symptoms with a common cold for example, can put the life of loved ones at risk," Professor Booy said.
