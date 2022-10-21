The Courier

Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Division 1 Preview, Round 4

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
October 21 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Webbcona's Zak Stewart in action in the opening round of the season. Fingers crossed round four can see play return. Picture by Kate Healy

WHO knows what will transpire on the greens - if anything - this weekend, but after a fine and warm week, even a stormy forecast should not see the players miss yet another week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.