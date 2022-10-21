WHO knows what will transpire on the greens - if anything - this weekend, but after a fine and warm week, even a stormy forecast should not see the players miss yet another week.
There's a bunch of match-ups which once again look like being terrific games, with premiers Webbcona up against one of the big improvers Ballarat, two round one winners in Mount Xavier and Learmonth, and four teams all searching for their first wins in Linton to meet BMS and Buninyong to host Creswick with two of these teams to get their season on the winner's list.
Two of the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region powerhouse clubs will renew their acquaintances this weekend as both sides look to get some momentum into the season after back-to-back cancellations.
Victoria, the most impressive of the winners three weeks ago in round will face Sebastopol who will be desperate to get its first win on the board after an opening round tie with Webbcona.
This match has great match ups all over the place, Brenton Coad against Murray Gannon, Will Matthews up against Shaun Clark, Ian Warner versus Noel Verlinden and Paul Lovell to clash with new skipper Haig Varcoe, who was has previously been playing number three under Coad but will now move up to the team leader's role.
Victoria was far-and-away the most impressive of all the winners in the opening round and will be keen to see if its new-look squad can recapture that form.
Sebastopol, as always, loom as one of the teams to beat and will be confident after its strong showing in the opening round.
This will be a match where the two sides need to look to gain some momentum against the other, because there's little doubt they'll both be thereabouts again come the pointy end of the season.
It seems an eternity ago that Webbcona and Sebastopol played an opening round draw, the only points so far the premiers have managed to pick up this season due to the diabolical conditions the region has faced the past two weeks.
But they will face a difficult task to get that first win of the season with Ballarat showing in the opening week of the season it means business this year after pumping Linton.
It's far from make-or-break for either side with both appearing to have the goods this season, so this match should be intriguing to see just where each side really is at.
Two big winners from the opening round have the opportunity to put a real stake in the ground for their finals aspirations.
While it remains early in the season, the team here that goes two wins, two draws, zero losses will find themselves in a strong position on the ladder.
Like the Webbcona versus Ballarat clash, the intrigue here is finding out exactly where these two side stand in the overall context of the year.
As opposed to the previous two games, this is potentially a make-or-break clash for both Linton and BMS.
Both teams were thereabouts last season but both suffered big shot losses in the opening game, putting the pressure on them to perform.
These are probably the two clubs that would have wanted to be playing the past couple of weeks in order to get some momentum into the season, so a win here for one will be crucial in building confidence.
This is another clash where two teams need to get their season rolling after disappointing opening matches.
Both teams would have high hopes going into this one as they look to get their season's rolling.
Buninyong will be rapt to be on their home greens this weekend, while Creswick, which has been playing at Webbcona might find the going tough in foreign conditions. Buninyong should start as favourites here.
