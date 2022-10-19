Fierce competition to be the world's best is not restricted to the sporting field, and Federation TAFE automotive teacher John Francis will be in the thick of the WorldSkills International competition next week.
Mr Francis will be a judge in the automobile technology competition at the WorldSkills International Championships in Dresden - a role he has completed twice before.
It represents a full circle for Mr Francis, who won a silver medal in the competition as an apprentice in 1983.
"The competitions are no holiday. They are very busy and intense events. You belong to a group that value excellence in their respective fields," Mr Francis said.
Those that put their hat into the ring to compete are already on their way to becoming a better, more confident person- John Francis
The WorldSkills International competition, which brings together the top young apprentices and trainees from more than 60 countries to compete in the hope of becoming world champions in their chosen trade or skill area, was originally scheduled to be held in Shanghai in May but was cancelled because of COVID.
The finals are now being held in 26 cities across 15 countries.
"The skill tests are all about attention to detail, precision, and excellence. The competitors grow in many ways, not just their trade skills but as individuals," he said.
Competitions range from automotive technology to baking, brick laying to computing, carpentry to hairdressing, graphic design and more. Australia has a team of 15 'Skillaroos' who have made it through to the world finals.
In addition to judging, Mr Francis has been mentoring Australian automobile technology competitor Nicholas McLaren to ensure his work and knowledge is at the highest level.
"While there must be a 'winner', everyone that participates will gain something. Those that put their hat into the ring to compete are already on their way to becoming a better, more confident person. It definitely helped me," he said.
For the past 15 years Mr Francis has acted as both a chief judge and automobile technology expert representing Australia at two international competitions in Brazil in 2015 and Russia in 2019.
After decades on the tools, Mr Francis started university at 40 to study a Bachelor of Education/Bachelor of Technology and has been teaching automotive trades for the past 17 years including his current role teaching the Certificate III in Light Vehicle Mechanical Technology and VicRoads Licenced Vehicle Tester programs at Federation TAFE.
