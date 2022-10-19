The Courier

Federation TAFE teacher John Francis is head judge at the WorldSkills International automotive competition

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated October 19 2022 - 8:43am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Skillaroo Nicholas McLaren and Federation TAFE automotive teacher John Francis who will judge the automobile technology competition at the WorldSkills International event in Germany next week. Picture supplied

Fierce competition to be the world's best is not restricted to the sporting field, and Federation TAFE automotive teacher John Francis will be in the thick of the WorldSkills International competition next week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.