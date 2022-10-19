Man locked up after allegedly driving stolen car while on bail for allegedly stealing cars

A man accused of stealing multiple vehicles across Ballarat and Melbourne has been denied bail.
On Wednesday, the Ballarat Magistrates' Court heard Billie Comensoli was on bail and a corrections order, and disqualified from driving, when he was allegedly filmed stealing petrol in a stolen vehicle from multiple Ballarat service stations in September, and using bank cards stolen from a vehicle to buy cigarettes.
Police also detailed his history of allegedly stealing cars, noting he had 27 pages of priors.
These included allegedly stealing numberplates from Winter Valley, Buninyong, and Mount Pleasant, and entering garages to steal from vehicles, for which he had been bailed previously.
One incident involved his arrest after police spotted an allegedly stolen vehicle using allegedly stolen plates in Sunshine West - capsicum spray had to be used after he allegedly resisted arrest.
Comensoli presented no witnesses in his self-represented defence, but noted he had the support of his grandmother in court, with whom he lives in Lucas, and he had begun speaking to a drug counsellor.
Magistrate Ron Saines refused bail, noting there was no evidence to suggest he was seeking rehabilitation for his drug use, and he had breached existing his bail conditions through further offending.
However, as Mr Saines made his decision, Comensoli yelled across the videolink about his Suboxone prescription, stating he wanted a medical assessment to get off it.
"I'm going back (to custody) tomorrow and I'm getting beaten up every day for my Suboxone," he told the court.
Mr Saines said the court would direct a medical assessment would be carried out before Comensoli's return to the general prison population.
Comensoli was remanded to appear at the Sunshine Magistrates' Court in December.
