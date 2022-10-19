The Courier

More jail time for former Ballarat priest Gerald Ridsdale

By Jessica Howard
October 19 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gerald Ridsdale.

Prolific paedophile priest Gerald Ridsdale will be just shy of 100-years-old when his jail sentence expires after admitting to more crimes against young boys.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.