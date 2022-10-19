The Courier

Second electricity transmission project proposed north of Ballarat

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated October 19 2022 - 6:25am, first published 6:08am
Government funding has been secured for the Victoria-New South Wales interconnector project, the second of the key transmission lines to run near Ballarat.

