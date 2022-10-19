Government funding has been secured for the Victoria-New South Wales interconnector project, the second of the key transmission lines to run near Ballarat.
The interconnector which will plug into the terminal station of the controversial Sydenham to Bulgana 500 volt transmission line, will get a $750 million concessional loan to make sure it is completed by 2028.
As part of the renewables package launched on Wednesday, state and federal regulatory processes will also be coordinated to help get the offshore wind industry off the ground faster in Victoria.
Electrical company Transgrid, along with the Australian Energy Market Operator-Victorian Planning (VNI), published the Project Assessment Draft Report of the new line in July.
The suggested line will start north of Ballarat at a proposed new terminal station, shared with AusNet's Western Renewables Link formerly known as the Western Victoria Transmission Network Project.
The line will then travel through Bendigo, Kerang and into New South Wales.
The Victoria - New South Wales Interconnector, or VNI West, is estimated to cost approximately $3.256 billion and half of this will be spent in Victoria and the other half in New South Wales.
The VNI West project will be the second 500 kilovolt transmission line in the region and include similar infrastructure to the controversial Western Renewables Link, which has faced strong community opposition.
Transgrid chief executive Brett Redman said in a statement in July, "our investigations with AVP have determined the VNI West (via Kerang) option would provide the best outcome for energy consumers."
The project needs to go through the regulatory assessments, or RIT-T.
Transgrid has started consultations with shires and councils that are affected, including the Hepburn Shire, according to a Frequently Asked Question document, and stated underground lines were considered but deemed "not economically justifiable" for the full length of the project.
Speaking about the other big part of the the release, a cable linking Tasmania and Victoria, Energy Minister Chris Bowen said increased action on renewables through large projects such as Marinus Link was essential.
"We have 86 months to 2030 to reduce our emissions ... we are dealing with the implications of having four gigawatts of power leave our system in the last decade and only have one gigawatt come in," Mr Bowen said.
"We've got to fix that, working in partnership with the states and territories and the private sector, and that's exactly what we're doing."
Mr Bowen said the project, in planning for six years, would also allow for a boost to renewable energy in the jurisdictions.
"It means that Tasmania, which is currently 100 per cent renewable, will now have the opportunity to get to 200 per cent renewables," he said.
"This is the equivalent of 140 million tonnes of CO2 coming out of the atmosphere by 2050, or ... taking a million cars off the road."
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
