The Ballarat Wine Show is back again for its 38th year

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
October 20 2022 - 9:30am
Oakdene Wines Geelong director Steven Paul was one of the five judges at the Ballarat Wine Show this week. Picture by Kate Healy.

The Ballarat Wine Show, now in its 38th year, has seen more than 100 entrants all vying for the chance to be named as part of the region's best wines this week.

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

