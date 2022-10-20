The Ballarat Wine Show, now in its 38th year, has seen more than 100 entrants all vying for the chance to be named as part of the region's best wines this week.
Participants comprised winemakers from across central and western Victoria including from Heathcote, Bendigo, Macedon, great western Pyrenees, Ballarat and Geelong.
Ballarat Wine Show committee member and retired winemaker Roland Kaval said the calibre of wines he had tasted from the show, which will run until Thursday, had been more "approachable" than previous years.
"The wines are certainly showing more elegance then wines from a hot year. Certainly if you get a hot year and you are in the Pyrenees you tend to get wines that are higher in alcohol and richer and fuller, but the ones that I'm seeing are more elegant, which to me, makes them a little bit more drinkable, which is a good thing because if you're selling them they need to be more approachable," Mr Kaval said.
The wines which range from sparkling, white, red and rosé are being scrutinised by five esteemed regional judges from Geelong, Yarra Valley and the Mornington Peninsula.
Awards will include gold, silver and bronze medals as well as the ultimate trophy prize. Wines are being adjudicated against the Australian wine judging 100 point system.
This criteria includes the wine's appeal; its fragrance and palate feel. Wines are being 'blind' tasted with judges being unaware of what label or type of wine they are trying until it hits their tongue.
Winners of the medal rounds will be announced Thursday afternoon. Trophy prizes will be given out on November 5 at the Ballarat Wine Show dinner to be held at Morshead Park, Redan.
Medal winners will automatically go into the running to be awarded a trophy.
Winners from the medal round will get the chance to taste their own wines as well as those from other exhibitors on Thursday afternoon.
To find out more visit https://www.facebook.com/BallaratWineShow/
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
