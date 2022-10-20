Ballarat's African Association has been working with local schools to help address discrimination and racism against students but admits more needs to be done to ensure equality in the classroom.
New research from the Ubuntu Project found that for African Australian students in Melbourne, schools were a place of anxiety and frustration, where they learn to expect injustice, a lack of accountability, and have a different set of rules applied to them.
Many of the findings are similar to a survey that Ballarat's African Association completed several years ago among local students and parents.
Ballarat African Association president Dr Michael Akindeju said they had found many students were exposed to discrimination and racism at school or unnecessarily victimised.
"I have heard of kids who didn't want to go to school because of what they were facing at school. When that becomes the reality of a child you wonder what quality of education that child is actually receiving at school," Dr Akindeju said.
Common among the Ballarat and Melbourne studies were low expectations for the academic ability of African Australian students, and suspicion when they do well.
"When Africans do well they get questions on how come they are doing well, then when they have shortcomings they are scapegoated," Dr Akindeju said. "They don't expect Africans to do well so when they do it stands out and they can be maltreated."
Participants in the Ubuntu Project study said teachers were suspicious they were cheating when performing well in school and boys in particular were often directed toward VCAL rather than VCE in their senior years.
The Melbourne research found African Australian students were often singled out as a problem, treated as less than others, and "ultimately being measured against standards that do not apply to non-black individuals". Seventy one per cent of females and 57 per cent of males felt African students were over-monitored and inspected compared to other students.
But of great concern was a lack of support many students felt from teachers and school leaders.
Ninety five percent of young African women reported being discriminated in school due to their race, ethnic background or religion, and 91 per cent had seen other students being the target of racism in their school.
More than half spoke up or reported the problem to a staff member, but 88 per cent found teachers did not take their case seriously and most, especially young women, did not feel that they could trust their educators on a regular basis.
Following the Ballarat African Association's survey in 2019/20 they wrote to schools to advocate for students of African origin and improve awareness of some of the issues they face.
Some schools were eager to engage and develop that awareness but other schools did not respond.
"We have seen some improvement but ... we haven't done enough. We are still finding that there's entrenched subconscious bias that's so deep it's almost impossible to uproot, although it is much less so in Ballarat compared to other areas."
"We are doing our best to fight it but we've got to do it in a way that we are not ostracised."
