Equality call for African students in school as research reveals discrimination, racism in class

By Michelle Smith
October 20 2022 - 3:00am
Lateef Adeleye, Rebecca Gatwech, Albert Mumba and Michael Akindeju are members of the Ballarat African Association. Picture: Luke Hemer.

Ballarat's African Association has been working with local schools to help address discrimination and racism against students but admits more needs to be done to ensure equality in the classroom.

