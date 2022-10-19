The Courier

Creswick Scouts launch appeal to replace flood-damaged equipment

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated October 19 2022 - 7:24am, first published 7:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Creswick Joey Scouts have returned to a hall devoid of carpet, a fridge, stove and much of their camping gear. Parents have started a GoFundMe appeal. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

Creswick Scouts have been forced to throw away flood-affected equipment - and even their carpet - after their fifth flood in a decade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.