Creswick Scouts have been forced to throw away flood-affected equipment - and even their carpet - after their fifth flood in a decade.
"I think the flood has damaged the structure and foundations of the hall," Creswick Group Leader Simon Miller said.
"We had about 300mm through the (North Parade) building on Friday - and it got up to shin level.
"The leaders and parents all had an impromptu working bee at the weekend and we're back to functioning somewhat normally"
"We lost a lot of stuff - we now have to work on replacing it - including a fridge, stove, camping gear, tents, gazebos and documents.
"Even some of our awards got damaged by the water."
The hall was built by volunteers in the 1950s using money raised by local people.
"It's not heritage listed but the hall means a lot for the older community in town," he said.
"We have plans for a new extension and renovation but we are worried it will further flood our neighbours. They are already at a lower point in the street than us."
A levy was built in front of the hall after multiple floods, but Mr Miller said while it was effective at blocking some floodwater - once water did get in, it couldn't be easily removed.
"We put sandbags on the front and rear of the hall and I think it was looking good until late Thursday," he said.
"We cancelled Joey. Cub, Scout and Venturer meetings during the floods.
"The hall is on a decent block here, but it's just prone to flooding."
Mr Miller said Creswick had almost 50 boys and girls taking part in scouting across a wide age range.
Parents are hoping to raise $15,000 through a fundraising campaign.
If you would like to help equip Creswick Scouts, look for 'Creswick 1st Scouts Flood Relief' at GoFundMe.com
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
