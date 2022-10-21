Having the eyes of thousands of people watching his every move is not something that bothers Charlie Mulcahy.
The talented Ballarat musical star is in rehearsals for his second blockbuster musical theatre production and he couldn't be happier.
"I just love being in the moment and it's really fun getting to come back every night and do it again," said the grade six Ballarat Clarendon College student.
Charlie will play Gad, one of 12 brothers, in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat which opens at Melbourne's Regent Theatre next month.
From the minute he started singing and dancing lessons in Ballarat about six years ago, following his older brothers Alex and Oscar to classes, he was hooked.
And those lessons have led to countless hours on stage in Melbourne and in Ballarat for the whole family.
Charlie was also on stage recently in the cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and wrapped up a role with BLOC Junior's production of Disney's Newsies in Ballarat during the school holidays. Big brother Oscar toured as Michael, the lead character's best friend in Billy Elliot and has had roles in several other major Melbourne productions.
Then there's the many local and performing school productions they've all been involved in.
"I do get a bit nervous but I really love going up on stage and having a great time. I don't really mind the audience, I just like performing and being up there - it's such an amazing feeling."
After a rigorous casting process for Joseph and the Technicolour Dreamcoat Charlie was elated to win the role of Gad and start rehearsing with the children's ensemble.
There are four separate children's casts for the production who rotate performing shows during the week.
"At the start of rehearsals we did a boot camp with all the kids for the whole day," he said.
Now that they are working with the adult cast the rehearsals start slightly later.
Rehearsing for a major musical theatre production doesn't mean that school takes a back seat.
During the 'boot camp' Charlie watched recorded lessons from his teachers and did the work assigned to him but now that rehearsals start later the children come in for tutoring at the start of the day before rehearsals begin.
The whole process of going from rehearsal to opening night and beyond is something that Charlie relishes.
"You just always get to improve your performance, singing and dancing," he said.
"It's just such a great community and I love it so much."
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat opens at the Regent Theatre on November 13.
