The Courier

A planned one-off AFLW Draft for players aged 19 and above has won backing from Greater Western Victoria Rebels coach David Loader

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated October 19 2022 - 11:55pm, first published 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GWV Rebels and Vic Country star Molly Walton could be beneficiary of a 19-year-old draft in the AFLW. Picture by Adam Trafford

A PLANNED one-off AFLW Draft for players aged 19 and above has won backing from Greater Western Victoria Rebels coach David Loader who believes it will provide an added pathway for young players who were unlucky to miss this year's intake.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.