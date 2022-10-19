"We probably have two or three girls that have plans to come back next season who fit that 19-year-old rule and at the end of the day if they were able to take them in a draft prior to us having them, it wouldn't worry us at all," he said. "We are about getting kids to the next level, so if the AFLW wants the lot, we'd be more than happy for them to take them. It would be a great result."