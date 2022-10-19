A PLANNED one-off AFLW Draft for players aged 19 and above has won backing from Greater Western Victoria Rebels coach David Loader who believes it will provide an added pathway for young players who were unlucky to miss this year's intake.
Reports on Thursday said the AFLW was expected to hold a one-off over-age national draft in the coming months as a stop-gap between its shortened seasons.
After completing two campaigns in the space of eight months throughout 2022 to re-align the AFLW fixture, it's understood the next AFLW Draft - expected to fall either in February or March next year - will only consider players 19 years of age or above.
It means clubs will only be able to pick from mature-aged state league talent from competitions like the VFLW, SANFLW and WAFLW, or young players overlooked during the most recent national draft earlier this year.
GWV Rebels head coach David Loader said with the game still in its infancy, any opportunity for over-age players was necessary to help the competition grow.
"We probably have two or three girls that have plans to come back next season who fit that 19-year-old rule and at the end of the day if they were able to take them in a draft prior to us having them, it wouldn't worry us at all," he said. "We are about getting kids to the next level, so if the AFLW wants the lot, we'd be more than happy for them to take them. It would be a great result."
Loader said the likes of Molly Walton, Jamie Lee Speakman, who at this stage are likely to return to the Rebels, and Lili Condon who will likely play VFLW, would be perfect fits for clubs.
"Clubs need to be looking at the outstanding individuals and looking for those players who just keep working and make the place better," he said. "Particularly in the AFLW where the competition is still in its formative years, building culture is critical and Lili is one who gives you that in spades. You can't lose with a player like that. It's really important to get the right people in.
"Molly Walton at this point in time is one who plans to come back. She was a touch unlucky, definitely the one I felt was the stiffest to miss out.
"I was surprised given she missed out for other players who might be 25-28 running around at district level. In 12 months time, Molly will be so far and away ahead of some of those players it's not funny.
"The girls draft for whatever reason is the opposite to the boys. Perhaps maybe they look at players and say, 'are they committed or not'?
"Jamie Lee Speakman is the other one who fits that bracket and would have to be a chance as well."
It's believed that after next year's over-age draft, the league then plans to revert back to a traditional national draft - where the junior season falls more in sync with the AFLW campaign.
From there, the timing of AFLW trade and draft periods are tipped to fall in line with that of the men's competition, expected to be held towards the end of each year.
