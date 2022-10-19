Ballarat CIU detectives are investigating an overnight house blaze that is believed to have begun in a burning bed.
The alarm was raised at 7.30pm Wednesday to a single-storey brick home in Wattle Avenue Wendouree West.
It was initially reported as a 'bed fire', but the CFA said the house structure was burning by the time crews arrived.
The CFA said the fire was contained to two rooms and brought under control shortly before 8pm.
The scene was handed over to police at 8.30pm.
Firefighters said temporary accommodation was arranged for the occupant, who they said was treated for smoke inhalation.
Ambulance Victoria said paramedics arrived at 7.30pm - and did not take anyone to hospital.
The CFA said building surveyors and fire investigators would assess the scene on Thursday.
Two Wendouree CFA vehicles were called to the incident, as well as two Ballarat City station 67 vehicles.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
