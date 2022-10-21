Professor Andrew Gunstone is excited to be a leader working in Indigenous reconciliation at what he calls "a pivotal time in Australia's history".
Professor Gunstone, who this week was appointed Federation University's first Associate Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Reconciliation, will lead the university and wider community in reconciliation matters and develop a new Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP).
"We are in a really privileged position as a university where we can help educate students, staff, partners and the wider community about the importance of reconciliation," Professor Gunstone said.
"It is such a great time to be doing this work because the nation is at a really pivotal moment in its reconciliation journey with the Yoorook Justice Commission, truth telling and the First People's Assembly in Victoria then of course the constitutional referendum the prime minister has guaranteed will be held in the first term of government."
Professor Gunstone, who is also co-chair of Reconcilation Victoria and works closely with Reconciliation Australia said reconciliation work at the university would spread out through the community.
He has previously worked in a similar role at Swinburne University, and helped many sporting clubs, businesses and organisations with their own Reconciliation Action Plans.
Reparative justice, or repairing the damage of the past, ending racism and making organisations culturally safe are among the key goals of his new position.
Professor Gunstone will work closely with a new Associate Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Indigenous, which the university are recruiting for currently.
This position, which is identified for an Australian Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander person, will be responsible for all Indigenous matters, including the university's Aboriginal Education Centre.
Federation University Vice Chancellor Professor Duncan Bentley said the two new positions would significantly advance the university's ambitions to increase regional and national engagement and leadership in reconciliation, while upholding its commitment to transform lives and enhance communities.
Professor Gunstone said reconciliation would help make the whole community stronger.
"Making organisations and businesses culturally safe for Indigenous people makes them culturally safe for everyone," he said. "Reconciliation plans make organisations in to better organisations."
While some reconciliation initiatives will be large scale, others may be more symbolic such as an acknowledgement to country on university websites and technology which is a measure he introduced at his last job at Swinburne University.
"It doesn't cost much but it's a very symbolic thing," he said.
"We are looking at ways for the university to educate their staff, both teaching and research staff, and more broadly about the importance of reconciliation."
The Reconciliation Action Plan will look at way to increase indigenous staff numbers, education for all staff on indigenous issues and cultural competency, and encouraging organisations to work with Aboriginal businesses in their procurement as well as embedding reconciliation through teaching and research practices.
