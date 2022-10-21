The Courier

New role for Ballarat professor Andrew Gunstone

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated October 21 2022 - 12:11am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Professor Andrew Gunstone is Federation University's first Associate Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Reconciliation. Picture supplied

Professor Andrew Gunstone is excited to be a leader working in Indigenous reconciliation at what he calls "a pivotal time in Australia's history".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.