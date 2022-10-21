The Courier

Renegades head to Ballarat WBBL|08 festival without Indian star

Updated October 21 2022 - 1:33am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renegades head to Ballarat WBBL|08 festival without Indian star

Melbourne Renegades will travel to Ballarat for the WBBL|08 Festival of Cricket next week without Indian star all-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.