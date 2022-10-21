The Courier

UPDATE: Renegades loses Indian, gains Sri Lankan for WBBL|08 festival

Updated October 21 2022 - 5:56am, first published 1:00am
Melbourne Renegades is adding Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu ahead of the WBBL|08 Festival of Cricket in Ballarat next week.

