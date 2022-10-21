UPDATE: Renegades loses Indian, gains Sri Lankan for WBBL|08 festival

Melbourne Renegades is adding Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu ahead of the WBBL|08 Festival of Cricket in Ballarat next week.
She has been signed as an overseas replacement for injured Indian star all-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur, who has been ruled out for the series with a back injury.
The loss of the Indian captain is a major setback for the Renegades.
Kaur won the WBBL|07 player of the tournament with 399 runs and bowler with 15 wickets, and was expected to be pivotal in Melbourne's campaign.
Athapaththu returns for a third season with the Renegades, having made her WBBL debut for the club in WBBL|03, after representing the Perth Scorchers last summer.
She will join the squad after Monday's match against the Adelaide Strikers
The 32-year-old is an aggressive, left-handed batter with six ODI centuries and one T20I century to her name from 196 international matches.
The Renegades is one of five WBBL sides playing at Ballarat's Eastern Oval over three days from Saturday.
They will be joined by Hobart Hurricanes, Sydney Sixers, Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder.
The festival starts with a double-header on Saturday, including a Melbourne derby between the Renegades and Stars.
These will be the first WBBL games in Ballarat and Victoria since late 2019, with COVID-19 restrictions forcing the competition to stay out ofd the state for the past two seasons.
Melbourne Renegades, which have been regular visitors to Ballarat since their formation, will begin their visit to the city with a junior clinic for seven to 12-year-olds at the Eastern Oval on Friday from 12.30pm.
