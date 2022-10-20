Two early pacesetters are set to meet as the Ballarat Cricket Association again waits anxiously at the mercy of the conditions.
Undefeated sides East Ballarat and Brown Hill will lock horns in a top-of-the-table showdown that threatens to be impacted by more wet weather with 10-15mm of rain forecast for Friday, followed by the chance of thunderstorms on Saturday.
As a result, all of this weekend's matches will be played on hard wickets.
The Hawks and Bulls do battle at Wendouree West, both looking to end the first stretch of one-day matches on a high.
East Ballarat enters as a side demanding its foes take notice, having beaten both of last season's grand finalists, Darley and Golden Point, to enjoy its early spot on top of the ladder.
Behind the Hawks' strong start has been their improved form with the bat; opener Rory Low leading the way with knocks of 68 and 75 to begin his maiden summer with the club, while first-drop Harry Ganley finds himself in fine touch, having posted 90 in last weekend's one-wicket win over the Pointies.
For Brown Hill, only further success lies ahead and last season's wooden spooners will enter confident having already doubled its 2021-22 win tally.
The Bulls are firing with the ball with captain Tom Bourke-Finn likely to be an important figure again after last weekend's five-wicket haul against Ballarat-Redan.
Elsewhere, Mt Clear and Golden Point are looking to break their deadlock with the chance to craft an early buffer on offer.
Boasting a win and loss to their names, the two sit fourth and third respectively heading into their meeting this weekend.
The Mounties' batters are in commanding form with captain Jarrod Burns (83*), Matt Goonan (73) and Jacob Smith (59) all reaching milestones in last weekend's 97-run win against Buninyong.
It's an imposing challenge for Golden Point, whose opening bowler Andrew Warrick enters under an injury cloud after pulling up sore during his first over of the one-wicket loss to East Ballarat.
A first win of the season is near for one of Buninyong or Ballarat, who will clash at Alfredton.
Both have found runs hard to come by in their two losses to date, neither surpassing 200 in either match.
A heavyweight match between Wendouree and Napoleons-Sebastopol completes round four with the Red Caps' star-studded batting line-up under pressure after a lowly total last weekend.
The Red Caps managed just 132 in their loss to Darley, Liam Brady's 38 a lone act of resistance.
Naps-Sebas returns from the bye, looking to add to its two-wicket season-opening win.
EAST BALLARAT: Jacob Eyers(c), Adam Eddy, Harry Ganley, Mitchell Nicholson, Luke Hodgson, Joshua Brown, Tom Walton, Lewis Hodgins, Rory Low, Harli Givvens, Abhilasha Rodrigo
BROWN HILL: Tom Bourke-Finn(c), Ryan Knowles, Fraser Hunt, Byron Wynd, Tom Appleton, Jaxon Thomas, Prabath Priyankara, Shashi Fernando, Akila Lakshan, Kento Dobell, Nathan Porter
BUNINYONG: Harrison Bond(c), Bailey Ryan, Mitchell Tierney, Hudson Palmer, Ethan Giri, Campbell Palmer, Geordie McLeod, Rupinder Singh, Rory Fisher, David Anderson, Brad Byrnes
BALLARAT-REDAN: no team provided
WENDOUREE: Heath Pyke, Tom Batters, Lucas Argall, Sam Jackson, Liam Brady, Cole Roscholler, Ashley McCafferty, Monty Maloney, Liam Wood, Tristan Maple, Sam Miller
NAPS-SEBAS: Daniel Scott(c), Nathan Doonan, Jonah Healey, Dylan Price, Dylan York, Sajith Dissanayaka, Janath Tissera, Viraj Pushpakumara, Jack Goossens, Lachlan Sheridan, Lachlan Storey
MOUNT CLEAR: Jarrod Burns(c), Jacob Smith, Thomas Le Lievre, Nathan Yates, Ashley George, Matt Goonan, Zack Maple, Nathan Hucker, Lachlan Payne, Joel Moriarty, Jack Jeffrey
GOLDEN POINT: no team provided
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
