An ideal investment | Commercial property

This unique offering of Commercial 1 zoned land has a generous frontage of more than 10 metres to Curtis Street and 10 metres to Bridge Mall.
Melissa E Bridal has been in occupation since 2014 and has recently renewed its lease to March 2029, with further options to 2039. There is a current net income of $55,601 per annum.
The rear portion of the property comprises approximately 212 square metres and would be ideal for owner occupiers, or for leasing out for additional income.
The brick building is positioned within the Bakery Hill shopping precinct, a pivotal central area of Ballarat which is undergoing a massive transformation with the City of Ballarat.
The surrounding area is a mixture of retail, hospitality and office occupiers, ranging from national brands to iconic local businesses.
This is your opportunity to get in at a ground level early and be part of the transformation of this area.
