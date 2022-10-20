An ideal investment | Commercial property

The Courier

22-24 Curtis Street, Ballarat Central | An ideal investment

October 20 2022 - 5:00am
  • 22-24 Curtis Street, Ballarat Central
  • 544 square metres
  • For sale via expressions of interest, closing November 17 at 4pm
  • Agency: Colliers
  • Agents: Lauchlan Waddell on 0407 520 725 or Bowen Kemp on 0457 239 549
  • Inspect: By appointment

This unique offering of Commercial 1 zoned land has a generous frontage of more than 10 metres to Curtis Street and 10 metres to Bridge Mall.

