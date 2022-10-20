A stunning modern family home | Feature property

This beautiful family home is close to Central Park and playground facilities, walking and cycling trails, and in the highly sought-after Ballarat High School zone, together with primary schools.
Great care and attention to detail has been paid to every aspect of the home, including beautiful vinyl plank flooring, top-of-the-range carpet and a stunning colour palette.
Flowing from the welcoming entrance is an open plan kitchen, dining and living area, and there is also a second living area (perfect for a home theatre) and a built-in study nook.
The main bedroom has a walk-in robe and ensuite, while the three additional bedrooms have built-in robes. The family bathroom has a shower, vanity, freestanding bath and separate toilet.
The open plan dining area features sliding doors that fully open onto a large undercover alfresco with firepit area, perfect for entertaining family and friends.
Other features of this incredible property include dual zoned heating, evaporative cooling, drying cupboard and a spacious walk-in linen with additional linen cupboard in back hallway. The home also has double glazed windows, side access and double remote control lock-up garage.
Another highlight is the fully completed and stunning landscaping front and rear yards. Homes of this class and calibre don't last long, so call today to book your private inspection.
