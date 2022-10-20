The Courier

36 Moore Way, Lucas | A stunning modern family home

By Feature Property
October 20 2022 - 5:30am
A stunning modern family home | Feature property
  • 36 Moore Way, Lucas
  • Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Carparks 2
  • $795,000 - $825,000
  • Agency: Buxton Ballarat
  • Agent: Mark Nunn on 0409 412 518
  • Inspect: By appointment

This beautiful family home is close to Central Park and playground facilities, walking and cycling trails, and in the highly sought-after Ballarat High School zone, together with primary schools.

