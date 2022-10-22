Land behind Ballan's oldest pub has been approved for a childcare centre and a medical centre.
The property - once owned by the Commercial Hotel - will be used for the two single storey buildings which will also include space for 17 cars.
Steve Coleiro from G2 Urban Planning spoke at Wednesday's Moorabool Council meeting for the applicant and said the project would be a valuable contribution to the Ballan CBD.
"I'm instructed by my client that a highly experienced operator has already been secured for the childcare centre," he said.
"And that if approved, construction will commence as soon as practicable."
The development would give Ballan a second childcare centre - and a third GP clinic - as the town heads towards a forecast population of 6000 by 2041, meaning it will need another 1000 homes.
"Objections based on economic competition with similar centres are not a valid town planning consideration," Mr Coleiro said.
"The childcare centre would not directly 'back onto the hotel' - and would not conflict with the venue's main operating hours."
Councillors voted to approve the proposal with a long list of conditions - many related to vegetation, shade, acoustic fencing and drainage.
Planning documents show the 80-place childcare centre would operate on the south west section of the site from 6.30am-6.30pm weekdays - while the medical centre would accommodate up to three GPs from 8am-8pm weekdays and until 5pm Saturdays.
The 2574 square metres of land is a former saleyards, adjoining a senior citizens centre, mens shed and a residential home. It was subdivided in 2017.
Moorabool Council said six objectors raised concerns about car parking, hotel use, pedestrians walking through the land and the poor state of Steiglitz Street.
"The single storey buildings are in a commercial zone, but are designed to have a residential appearance in order to sit comfortably in the streetscape," Mr Coleiro said.
"The current condition of Steiglitz Street - and the need for an upgrade - is something that we understand Council is investigating as part of upgrade works within the township."
The Ballan 'rat run' is a mosaic-riddled strip of bitumen with grass, gravel and mud on either side.
Residents estimate Steiglitz Street traffic has increased five-fold since the opening of a supermarket in 2007 - but with few improvements to the partly-sealed road.
A traffic report lodged with the planning application said the childcare centre alone represented an extra 380 vehicle movements a day.
Documents also show the childcare centre would operate a funded kinder program and cater for children from six weeks of age across five rooms.
The centre would have 575 square metres of outdoor play area - slightly above the legal requirement of 560 sq m for an 80-place facility.
The approved plan also includes a landscaped outdoor children's area with a tree canopy at least 2m high, bicycle stands and two car spaces for people with disabilities.
The plans also state that rainwater will be collected for toilet flushing from the rooves of both buildings.
Objector James Iles told the meeting he was concerned signs at the site failed to mention the medical centre.
"That may have some implications for other people in the community that may have not had an opportunity to have a say," he said.
The developer is listed as Ballan Estate P/L - a company formed in July 2021 and listed at the G2 Urban Planning address in Airport West.
The owner of the existing Ballan childcare centre and G2 Urban Planning have been contacted for comment.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
