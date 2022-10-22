The Courier

Moorabool Council approves Ballan's second childcare centre and third GP clinic

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
October 22 2022 - 11:00pm
Work to build Ballan's latest childcare centre will start as soon as possible. Picture: Moorabool Shire Council website.

Land behind Ballan's oldest pub has been approved for a childcare centre and a medical centre.

