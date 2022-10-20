Friends of Ballarat Botanical Gardens have celebrated a momentous milestone marking 40 years as a group on Thursday.
The club, which has amassed 400 members since starting in 1982 with about a dozen patrons, recognised the efforts of their esteemed volunteers with a gala dinner at the Ballarat Mining Exchange.
More than 170 guests attended. Friends of Ballarat Botanical Gardens member Tim Entwistle assisted with presenting certificates to those who had contributed significantly to the club while highly acclaimed garden designer Carolyn Blackman, who is a long time supporter of the group also made an appearance. Friends of Ballarat Botanic Gardens president Terry O'Brien said the club's anniversary was an occasion to ensure the hard work of their valued members were honoured.
"The Friends have contributed over a million dollars during these 40 years and that has gone towards restoration and repairs and some for redevelopment of garden beds," Mr O'Brien said.
"This event had been 40 years in the making. The same motivation that was there amongst the friends in the early days is still there in the organisation today. This occasion was a time to look back but to also look forward."
IN THE NEWS:
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.