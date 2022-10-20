Ballarat police have released CCTV footage of three men, following a criminal damage incident in the CBD in July.
Footage of the trio was captured on Sunday July 3 at 4am.
Officers would like to speak to the person in black, as they believe he may be able to assist with their enquiries.
Anyone who may have information is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A confidential report can also be made online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
