Another candidate has put their hat into the ring as an independent in the coming state election.
Michael Ray will be standing in the seat of Eureka, formally named Buninyong.
After living in Melbourne's east before moving to Bacchus Marsh, he said he saw a disparity between resources and funding when comparing the east and the west.
Mr Ray runs a personal training business, anchors a news show called The Informer and has written a book about his experience being a single-parent to his daughter.
He said he often told his daughter to take action when she was seeing inaction.
"My daughter listens to me too often," Mr Ray said.
"She put it back on me and backed me into a corner."
He said he did not want to be bound by party lines so decided to run without a party backing him.
"I could never be part of the political party system."
Mr Ray said he did not want to have to vote against what constituents would want.
"I believe the only way things will change is if we have candidates who are committed, loyal and most importantly, accountable to their communities."
Mr Ray said the biggest challenge facing the residents in the Ballarat side of the seat was the disparity of infrastructure funding between the city and the regions.
He said he had been told when moving to the regions, a lack of services, bad roads or poor phone coverage should just be expected.
Instead he wants to see a more liveable city where "if my car breaks down, I am not stuck and I can still get to work, there are options".
Mr Ray also has policies about transport in our regions. Rather than free trams in Melbourne's CBD, he thinks there should be free options in the regions.
"I hope this election will be significantly different because of the voice of independents who represent the community and not partisan political point-scoring"
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
