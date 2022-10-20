The Courier
Home/News/Victorian Election

Michael Ray to stand in Eureka for November state election

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
October 20 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Independent candidate for Eureka, Michael Ray. Picture supplied

Another candidate has put their hat into the ring as an independent in the coming state election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.