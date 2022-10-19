The Courier
Labor government pledge to bring back the State Electricity Commission

Updated October 20 2022 - 8:49am, first published October 19 2022 - 6:00pm
View from Mt Buninyong. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Public ownership of power facilities could be back on the cards for Victoria and a Ballarat leader says it is the perfect opportunity to bring creative solutions to the state's energy network.

