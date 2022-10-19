Public ownership of power facilities could be back on the cards for Victoria and a Ballarat leader says it is the perfect opportunity to bring creative solutions to the state's energy network.
If the Labor government is re-elected this year, they have pledged to bring back the State Electricity Commission.
The idea is to support more renewable energy generation and bring more competition to the market, in turn making it cheaper for customers.
Committee for Ballarat chief executive Michael Poulton said our region in the west of Victoria is "blessed" with lots of renewable energy opportunities, predominantly wind but also solar.
"I think this announcement potentially enables the opportunity for more locally generated renewable energy to be used in those local regions," he said.
Right now a lot of our energy is pushed back into the national market and used in the major cities, he said.
The SEC was closed in the mid 1990s by the Kennett liberal government.
Mr Poulton said the creation of the SEC means there are now opportunities to discuss ways energy created in local communities, could serve their local communities.
He said Yackandandah, a town in Victoria's northeast near Beechworth, is a great example.
Community owned assets including rooftop solar and batteries are shared across the town.
"We are trying to ... demonstrate there is a commercial opportunity here for that model to be scaled up for a city the size of a Ballarat," Mr Poulton said.
The SEC would be a "public power asset", according to the government.
Right now the Labor government has pledged $20 million to set up the commission and $1 billion towards building renewable energy opportunities to replace the coal facilities shutting down.
Victoria's biggest power station Loy Yang A in the LaTrobe Valley will be closing and the Labor government's plan is to replace this energy with their $1 billion investment.
Mr Poulton said not all of our energy is going to come out of the LaTrobe Valley.
As coal fired power facilities are closing down, it is an opportunity to turn to a decentralised model of generating and distributing energy.
Mr Poulton said this could future proof our electricity network from events like natural disasters.
"Those individual assets are not necessarily subject to things that go wrong and if something goes wrong in point A, then point B picks up the load."
He also said a decentralised system would mean more interconnecting points and less long transmission highways across the country.
"There is no silver bullet to any of this," Mr Poulton said.
"There has got to be multiple answers ... I think what this government announcement shows is that they are prepared to look at shifting the very hard and fast and complex rules that sit around regulation."
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
