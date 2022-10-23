Hepburn Shire Council has committed to implementing a four-year-plan for domestic animals including developing a cat curfew by this financial year.
On Tuesday, a vote was passed unanimously by the councillors to adopt the Domestic Animal Management Plan 2021-2025.
The policy aims to provide a strategic framework for the council to guide policy direction, service programs, initiatives and action plans related to animal management.
Developing a cat curfew program and a draft cat curfew policy by 2022/2023 were some of the objectives listed on the plan.
Others included the actual introduction of the cat curfew policy once it had been adopted by July 2023.
The DAMP plan was developed through community consultation sessions with almost 500 Hepburn Shire residents in early 2021 where "greater action on feral cats" was voiced.
Councillor Don Henderson said he agreed with all the council officer's recommendations aside from the "request that officers bring a report to a future meeting of council exploring the implications of bringing forward the introduction of a 24 hour cat curfew" due to time constraints and budgeting issues.
Cr Henderson did however emphasise the importance of needing a cat curfew policy put forth "sooner rather than later".
"We are leaders in the (Hepburn) shire and we can talk till the cows come home but cats are the single most destructive contributor to the decimation of our wildlife," he said.
"I commend this (the council officer's recommendations) but when I do say into the future I expect a little bit sooner rather than later because I remember I was promised a splash park and they (the council) said it'd be done by Christmas but I forgot to ask which Christmas and it came at another Christmas."
Cr Henderson said a "diligent" approach was required in enacting the cat curfew policy.
"We need to keep the cat population under control; we can't allow this to go on any longer."
Deputy mayor Jen Bray supported Cr Henderson's motion saying the community had been clear on needing "strong action on cat curfews".
Resident Galena Debney, who spoke on Tuesday, said a proactive stance by the council was the first step in bolstering the shire's wildlife populations.
"A night time cat curfew will only reduce nocturnal killings and cats will still kill birds, mammals and reptiles all day, everyday," Ms Debney said.
"Hepburn Shire Council must move with the times in protecting native animals and introduce a 24 hour cat curfew.
"Knox and Yarra Ranges (councils) have introduced a 24 hour cat curfew in May this year. If our council can't take this first step it will take a long time to control cat killings."
Neighbouring Pyrenees Shire Council and City of Ballarat introduced a night time cat curfew in 2009 where cats must be contained on properties from sunset to sunrise.
Moorabool Shire Council introduced a cat curfew of 6pm to 7am and during daylight savings 8:30pm to 7am in 2021.
Golden Plains Shire has yet to form a curfew policy. However, a community survey in 2021 found 56.23 per cent of the respondents said they strongly supported a cat curfew and 18.85 per cent supported the idea.
The DAMP plan has also put forth a proposal to support community members with pet ownership through "providing assistance to families who are experiencing domestic violence by giving them (their animals) 14 days respite".
It also said it would make the registration process for domestic animals easier through "providing a means for people without a permanent address to be able to register their pet" and "providing free or low cost desexing programs to minimise uncontrolled breeding".
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
