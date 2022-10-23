The Courier

Hepburn Shire Council has plans to develop a cat curfew

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
October 23 2022 - 4:30pm
Hepburn Shire Council has plans to develop a cat curfew program and a draft cat curfew policy by 2022/2023. Picture by Kate Healy.

Hepburn Shire Council has committed to implementing a four-year-plan for domestic animals including developing a cat curfew by this financial year.

