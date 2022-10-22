Must we sacrifice the historic character of our city in the name of progress?
Ballarat's golden era, the 1850s to 1880s, saw considerable wealth invested in architecture and public works, reflecting the vibrant spirit of civic-mindedness that characterised the Victorian era.
From this time Ballarat was bequeathed its Mining Exchange, the wonderful station, the Art Gallery, Her Majesty's Theatre, the Mechanics Institute and Town Hall, along with the Trades Hall, many substantial banks and hotels and, of course, churches.
During the 1960s much of the 19th century architecture of 'marvellous Melbourne' was demolished, often by Whelan the Wrecker, with Victorian grandeur being replaced by bland towers of steel and glass.
Although in this period we did lose a number of notable buildings and many of our magnificent verandas, Ballarat was largely spared the wholesale destruction of our major buildings.
What some at the time would have seen as a lack of progress, has in fact been our city's saving grace - giving us one of the grandest, most intact Victorian-era cities in the nation
Current threats to the heritage character of Ballarat come from the sentiment that 'you cannot stand in the way of progress,' which misguidedly pits heritage and development against each other. It's an unnecessary conflict, largely created by the combative nature of the planning system and by a lack of appreciation or understanding of the value of heritage in some of those making the decisions.
The complexity of the planning scheme also limits the degree to which the general public and even councillors can be meaningfully involved in discussions about desirable outcomes for a particular development.
A major characteristic of central Ballarat is the relatively low scale of buildings - mainly single or two-storeyed with only an occasional three-storey building such as the George Hotel.
An unfortunate legacy of the 1960s is the five-storey building next door which replaced a fine two-storey building similar to the banks designed by Terry. A similarly inappropriate building, also in Lydiard Street, is Eureka House adjacent to Her Majesty's Theatre.
But until the recent GovHub, no building threatened the important skyline views of the city. Now, however, in the space of a few months, we have had council approve a seven-storey apartment complex and a six-storey hotel on the edge of the CBD.
Both were able to be approved due to the vague nature of height limits for the CBD and nearby areas. Further buildings have been proposed for other sites in and around the CBD. Height limits in these areas are either totally undefined, or discretionary rather than mandated.
A proposed council review of CBD planning controls would appear to do little need to improve the level of certainty on height controls. Whereas the current Making Ballarat Central - CBD Strategy delineates areas by terms such as 'Buildings up to 3 storeys' on a map, the Draft CBD Urban Design Frameworks document uses vague phrases such as "Protect and enhance the designated views by setting building heights at levels where they do not obstruct views to the tower elements of designated landmark."
This draft document proposes using Design and Development Overlays for more specific guidelines. Bridge Mall is currently covered by such an overlay, which restricts building heights but the remainder of the CBD has no such coverage.
Without clearer guidelines the worry for those of us wishing to protect the city's heritage character is that although our significant buildings may remain, they will be masked from views or overwhelmed by larger nearby buildings.
One has only to see how diminished the once dominant Civic Hall now is, in the streetscape by the neighbouring GovHub monolith.
With carefully considered town planning that places real value on heritage, and has clear policies and guidelines for appropriate development, council and their planning officers will be able to both protect our heritage and facilitate new growth within the CBD and in nearby areas.
That heritage protection and economic growth can be perfectly compatible is nowhere more evident than in the Central Goldfields bid for UNESCO World Heritage listing - a project that while bringing global recognition of the region's heritage also promises to substantially increase cultural tourism to the region with all its economic benefits.
Stuart Kelly, president, Ballarat Heritage Watch.
