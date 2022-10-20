North Ballarat signs 100-game AFL forward

North Ballarat has landed a marquee recruit for the 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League season, luring a 103-game AFL forward back on to the field.
Former Essendon, Western Bulldogs, and Geelong spearhead Stewart Crameri will line up for the Roosters next year, reuniting with coach Brendan McCartney.
McCartney was an assistant coach at Essendon during Crameri's time with the Bombers and was later his head coach at the Western Bulldogs.
Crameri, 34, was drafted from former VFL club Bendigo Bombers by Essendon with the 43rd pick in the 2009 rookie draft and went on to play 57 games in the red and black.
The former Ballarat Grammar student had a breakthrough season in 2011, kicking 34 goals to finish as the club's leading goalkicker and win the Most Improved Player award.
At the end of the 2013 season, Crameri was traded to the Western Bulldogs where he played 42 games across four seasons.
After being delisted at the end of 2017, he was picked up by Geelong in the rookie draft and went on to play four games for the Cats.
Crameri returned to his boyhood club Maryborough at the end of his AFL career, in which he kicked 171 goals, but has recently spent time away from football to be with his family.
North Ballarat finished sixth last season, bowing out in the elimination final to eventual grand finalist Sebastopol.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
