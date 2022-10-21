A Ballarat nurse has been recognised for her staunch advocacy for women, equality and multiculturalism through being named as an inductee in this year's Victorian Women's Honour Roll.
Joy Sawiche Juma, a familiar face in the Ballarat community, manages many roles including working as a registered nurse and midwife at Grampians Health; being a Women's Health Grampians equality advocate as well as chairing the Ballarat Regional Multicultural Council.
She said it was "humbling" to receive such an award.
"Among all these people I was chosen so I feel very honoured," Ms Juma said.
"It means that I am an example to other women to keep up the good work they're doing; to work for the community; to give their time and not to be afraid to step up."
Women's Health Grampians chief executive officer Marianne Hendron, who nominated Ms Juma for the honour roll, said she was the ideal candidate for such acknowledgement.
"Joy came to mind for us straightaway because she has been such a role model for so many women," Ms Hendron said.
"She has articulated experiences in the workplace that were disempowering and undermining and she gave us solutions to how those might be addressed."
Ms Hendron said Ms Juma's contribution to WHG initiatives including their It Takes Courage program was commendable and worthy of the highest accolade.
"Joy worked with 12 women from refugee and diverse backgrounds to help them build their public speaking skills through sharing their experiences and creating a cookbook through this program," she said.
"She was a very important member of that group in that she supported a lot of other women to become more confident and become more empowered."
Ms Hendron said it was a "happy moment" to have Ms Juma inducted into the honour roll particularly given she was the only woman from the region to be recognised.
"Often rural and regional women don't sort of make it to that stage so it was terrific for her to get that recognition and I think it's a testament to Joy's reputation," she said.
"Whether it's through delivering their babies or as a community member or as an advocate, Joy has touched the lives of many in our community and she is very humble so it's important for us as an organisation to elevate women and highlight women who are achieving great things."
Member for Wendouree Juliana Addison was one of the eight women who sat on the selection panel.
She said she was ecstatic when Ms Juma was named as an inductee having known her for 15 years.
"I had the opportunity to really go through and help guide the decision makers as an independent chair on what emerging leaders would we really like to recognise; what local champions like Joy would we like to recognise so when we had our celebration last week I was filled with such pride that a woman from Ballarat was in this incredible cohort of great women of Victoria," Ms Addison said.
"We often think that it's all going on in Melbourne and that women have to be well connected in Melbourne but to think that a woman coming to Australia from Kenya is one of the greatest Victorian women that we have is a very proud moment for me."
Reflecting on her more than 30 years working in the health care sector, 14 of which were in her home country of Kenya, ten in Horsham and eight in Ballarat, Ms Juma said while nursing was never her "first choice" the career has given her more than she could have ever asked for.
"I think I fell into nursing because I wanted to be a teacher but someone came to me and said 'just apply for nursing' and I enjoyed it.," she said.
"I'd say it was a path that was carved for me by the Almighty because I've never looked back.
"It's the satisfaction of knowing you're helping to heal people and helping them getting back on their feet."
While regional communities continue to grapple with severe labour shortages including Grampians Health which in August had 77 job vacancies the bulk of which were in medical, nursing and clinical roles, Ms Juma said greater incentives and reduced visa requirements were sorely needed.
"We are under the pump at the moment. We're short staffed right, left and center. If we could recruit more, but also allow for flexibility of hours that would definitely help," she said.
"The government could also look into reducing the identification process for migrants. We need to fast track them and get them to work because that bridging period has increased to two years now so it's too much.
"I think the hardest part as well is if they're (migrants) coming to study, they're going to go spend more money to do that study and if they have families left at home they're also struggling to juggle the two."
In 2021-2022, health professionals, including nurses, made up the largest group of permanent skilled migrants and the third largest group of temporary skilled workers.
The time required to bring a skilled worker to Australia varies due to a range of factors and preparing a visa application can be complex.
Some visa applicants must also undergo a mandatory skills assessment as part of the visa application process and provide evidence of English language capability, all of which can add additional time to the end to end process.
Temporary Skill Shortage visa applications in the health sector are being assessed within two business days and where a complete application is provided, decided immediately.
Employer Nomination Scheme visa applications in the health sector are being assessed within two months and, where possible, decided immediately. This is down from three months in early September 2022.
At the Jobs and Skills Summit, on September 2, the Minister for Home Affairs Clare O'Neil, announced the permanent Migration Program planning level would be increased to 195,000 places for 2022-23, from 160,000 in 2021-22.
"The Department of Home Affairs is working closely with the Department of Health and the aged care sector to address skills shortages and is prioritising skilled visas in the health sector," a departmental spokesperson said.
"New streamlining measures and increased numbers of staff are resulting in new visa applications in the Temporary Skill Shortage program being processed more quickly."
Ms Juma said she hoped this honour would encourage more women to become involved in volunteer and community-run organisations.
"It's these positions that allow us to be able to serve our communities better," she said.
Ms Juma was among the 23 women across Victoria to be recognised.
More than 700 women from diverse backgrounds across the state have been named in the honour roll since it began in 2001.
The late Hon Joan Kirner AC, Victoria's only female premier, created the honour roll to formally acknowledge women for their achievements.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
