The Courier

Joy Sawiche Juma has been inducted into the Victorian Women's Honour Roll 2022

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
October 21 2022 - 5:30pm
Joy Sawiche Juma a Ballarat-based paediatric nurse has been recognised for efforts in the health care sector through being listed on the Victorian Women's Honour Roll. Picture by Adam Trafford.

A Ballarat nurse has been recognised for her staunch advocacy for women, equality and multiculturalism through being named as an inductee in this year's Victorian Women's Honour Roll.

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

