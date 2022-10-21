The Courier
Gas line punctured after car hits Wendouree home

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated October 21 2022 - 1:50am, first published 1:16am
Firefighters at the scene of the incident in Clover Street Wendouree. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

UPDATED 12.40pm: Ambulance Victoria said one person had been taken to Grampians Health (Ballarat Base) in a stable condition with minor injuries.

