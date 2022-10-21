UPDATED 12.40pm: Ambulance Victoria said one person had been taken to Grampians Health (Ballarat Base) in a stable condition with minor injuries.
EARLIER: Multiple emergency services are in Wendouree West after a sedan slammed into a house on Friday morning.
The incident was first reported in Clover Street at 11.41am, with the impact causing a gas leak.
The State Emergency Service said no one was trapped or injured in the incident - and their Ballarat unit was assessing the damage to the brick building.
The car was a silver Toyota Camry.
Police, paramedics and firefighters have also been called to the scene.
The incident happened a block from a Wednesday night house fire which allegedly began with a burning bed.
More to come
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.