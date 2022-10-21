The Courier

Buninyong hostage situation in 2021; Troy Barnes fronts court

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated October 21 2022 - 5:30am, first published 1:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Troy Barnes.

A Ballarat man has faced court over a terrifying hostage situation in Buninyong in 2021 with the court hearing drug psychosis was a likely factor in the offending.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.