A Ballarat man has faced court over a terrifying hostage situation in Buninyong in 2021 with the court hearing drug psychosis was a likely factor in the offending.
Troy Barnes, 30, appeared at the Ballarat County Court on October 21, and pleaded guilty to a raft of charges including four counts of common law assault, ten counts of property damage, kidnapping and using a firearm in a public place.
The court was told Barnes, who was 29 at the time of offending, was observed driving erratically through central Ballarat on the night of August 16, 2021.
At around 9pm, Barnes, in the company of a woman, drove his Ford Falcon into incoming lanes of traffic, turned off his headlights, and pointed a loaded rifle at other cars through the car window.
The car became bogged on a nature strip in Buninyong, after which Barnes fled, and took the passenger - grabbing her by the hair and clothes and taking her as a "human shield".
The court heard at around 1.50am on August 17, 2021, members of the public heard Barnes shoot the rifle into bushes on Learmonth Street.
Police arrived soon after an approached Barnes with guns drawn on the corner of Learmonth and Cornish streets.
Barnes, with hostage in tow, left down the Midland Highway on foot.
The court heard Barnes tell the victim, "you are going to die here with this gun, I have one bullet left and it is for you".
Barnes was observed dragging the victim around central Buninyong, smashing various shop windows and causing a total of $6400 in property damage.
At 3.33am the pair arrived at a residence on Warrenheip Street, whose occupant came outside to investigate noise from the street.
In CCTV footage shown to the court room, Barnes was seen pointing a rifle at the Buninyong resident, struggling with the woman he had taken hostage, and eventually letting her go before leaving the area.
The woman was then seen running into the Warrenheip Street residence away from Barnes.
Police's Critical Incident Response team arrived at around 4.10am, and located Barnes in bushes behind Geelong Road at around 6.40am, where he was arrested.
After searching his car, police found an amount of methylamphetamine and cannabis.
On August 18 police searched Barnes' Ballarat residence and found 36 shotgun shells underneath a bath tub, and 20 rifle bullets in a hole in the wall.
Barnes appeared at court in custody, having served 429 days in remand.
His defence counsel, Barrister Thomas Crouch, tendered two psychological reports, from 2017 and 2022 respectively, told the judge about Barnes' history of drug abuse.
Mr Crouch argued Barnes' chances of rehabilitation would be higher if he were able to abstain from drug use, as he has during the length of his time in prison.
"It is quite plain in reading the prosecution's summary that he was not someone acting in the right state of mind," Mr Crouch said.
"Drug-induced psychosis could be likely here."
Judge Michael Bourke said drug intoxication would have to be taken into account during sentencing, as did the impact Barnes' offending had on the wider Buninyong community.
"The picture is blurred because of his drug intoxication. But it has its limitations," Mr Bourke said.
"I have to take all of those things into account, but I also have to impose a sentence proportionate to all he did.
"People in Buninyong must have known what was going on. It is a quiet part of the world.
"Life going forward is not going to be easy for him. He will struggle to get parole. It doesn't look to me that he has strong supports."
Barnes will come back to court in 2023 for sentencing.
