Snag a vintage treasure while making a difference to the lives of young Ballarat girls this Saturday at the Monster Garage Sale.
Money earned from the event will go towards funding seven girls from 11th Ballarat Girl Guides to attend a once-in-a-lifetime camp, Kani Kurrung, as part of the Australian Girl Guide Jamboree 2022.
Margaret Littlehales is one of four leaders from the 11th Ballarat Girl Guides. She said this camp would be an eye-opening experience for the girls.
"It would give them the opportunity to do things they would not normally get the chance to do through engaging in outdoor activities," Ms Littlehales said.
"They'll get the chance to develop leadership skills, self-sufficiency and physical strength."
Ms Littlehales, who joined Brownies Junior Girl Guides the former name of Girl Guides today in 1953 as a seven-year-old, said the outdoor venture would also help the girls develop lifelong friendships like she did.
"They only get the chance to attend the jamboree one or two times while in the group and this year it being in Ballarat is going to be more achievable and less expensive," she said.
"They'll get the chance to make lasting friendships. I've got friends I made as a 12-year-old that when I meet today it's as if we met yesterday."
Kani Kurrung, which means "women camping together" in Wadawurrung, the Aboriginal language of the Ballarat area, will be held at Victoria Park from January 15-21.
The Monster Garage Sale will run from 9am-2pm at Scots Church Hall 415 Lydiard St North, Soldiers Hill.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
