Monster Garage Sale to raise funds for Ballarat Girl Guides Kani Kurrung

By Malvika Hemanth
October 21 2022 - 10:00pm
11th Ballarat Girl Guides are holding a Monster Garage Sale to raise money to send their kids to the Australian Girl Guide Jamboree being held in Victoria Park, Ballarat, in January. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Snag a vintage treasure while making a difference to the lives of young Ballarat girls this Saturday at the Monster Garage Sale.

