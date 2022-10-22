Roads are the top of mind for voters for the coming election as increasing wet weather has seen more damage across multiple council areas.
Creswick resident Robert McIntosh has been running a Facebook group called Ballarat's Worst Roads for about a year.
He said he had seen a dramatic increase in the number of posts and members over the past few months.
"There has been a big surge in terms of potholes and road degradation," Mr McIntosh said.
While the recent heavy rain and flooding in some areas has further increased the damage to the roads, the problem was still top of mind for residents before the rain hit.
For Ballarat region residents, roads was the third most important topic, behind integrity in government and health.
Almost 67 per cent of Ballarat residents who responded to The Courier's survey rated roads as a very important issue.
When asked if the roads were in a safe and good condition, 89.2 per cent of respondents said no.
This is in line with residents living in regional areas across the state.
Mr McIntosh said it was good that people could see that others were experiencing the rough road conditions or even damage to their cars.
"It gave us comfort in numbers to know that it is not just us suffering."
He said the point of his group was to make sure potholes and other road damage was reported to council and to keep people safe when they were out driving.
Roads in our region are looked after by either the local government or the state government.
But many regional shires depend on state government funding to keep up with road maintenance.
Pyrenees Shire Council chief executive Jim Nolan said the shire looked after about 2000 kilometres of road - one-third of which is sealed.
"It takes a lot of work to maintain roads to the standard that the community expects," he said. "Within the funding that is allocated for roads in the council budget, there is a significant part of that provided by the Commonwealth through the federal assistance grants."
Mr Noland said this funding was a considerable amount of money for the shire.
He said there were limits to the amount of revenue the council could raise through rates, when they were a smaller council with a large area to cover.
"We would be very hopeful that as part of this coming election, there would be commitments from both the major parties in respect of making provision for road funding."
Hepburn Shire Council mayor Tim Drylie said they were facing the same problems in their area.
"I think there is no denying the fact that there has been a rising concern," Cr Drylie said.
"We have certainly seen an increase in potholes, which has been one of the major concerns we are hearing about, particularly online."
Cr Drylie said the partnership between state and local governments when it came to maintaining the roads was "fundamental".
"We just do not have the financial resources to do it as a small shire," he said.
Within the Hepburn shire, there are 612 kilometres of sealed and 844 kilometres of unsealed roads, 82 kilometres of curbs and 5000 road signs.
"Sometimes we feel like as rural and regional areas we are left out in the cold a bit with some of the way the metro-focused funding happens," Cr Drylie said.
He said the council welcomed any funding that could help keep the roads safe.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
