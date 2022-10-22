The Courier
Home/News/Victorian Election

Ballarat Election Survey: local government needs state government support

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
October 22 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Large potholes on the Western Freeway. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Roads are the top of mind for voters for the coming election as increasing wet weather has seen more damage across multiple council areas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.