Severe storms fire up south of Ballarat

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for areas south of Ballarat, as more rain begins to hit the state.
"A moist and unstable airmass over Victoria is leading to thunderstorm development in the southwest," the warning from the the Bureau of Meteorology said.
"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.
"Locations which may be affected include Hamilton, Warrnambool, Portland, Colac, Casterton and Lake Bolac."
It comes as Ballarat prepares for another 34-79 millimetres of rain that could fall over the next week.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
The next warning is due to be issued by 5:50 pm.
