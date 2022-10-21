The Courier

Severe thunderstorm warning issued south of Ballarat as more rain approaches

By The Courier
Updated October 21 2022 - 4:28am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Severe storms fire up south of Ballarat

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for areas south of Ballarat, as more rain begins to hit the state.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.