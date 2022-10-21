Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Ballarat region

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Ballarat as more rain begins to hit the state.
"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours," the warning from the Bureau of Meteorology said.
"Locations which may be affected include Horsham, Stawell, Hamilton, Warrnambool, Maryborough and Ballarat.
"Warrnambool recorded 23mm in the 30 minutes to 5.30pm."
It comes as Ballarat prepares for another 34-79 millimetres of rain that could fall over the next week.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
The next warning is due to be issued by 10:20 pm.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.