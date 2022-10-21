The Courier
Updated

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Ballarat region as more rain approaches

By The Courier
Updated October 21 2022 - 8:36am, first published 8:25am
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Ballarat as more rain begins to hit the state.

