For this year's ACM regional reader election survey, the final question asked if there was anything that we had not asked about.
It was a free space for readers to comment, either in brief or in full, about issues that weren't under the broad questions we asked statewide.
In Ballarat, just under two thirds of respondents chose to give us an answer, with many people wanting to make sure local politicians keep local issues front of mind.
The biggest single issue, mentioned about 30 times, was the Western Renewables Link, formerly known as the Western Victoria Transmission Network Project, a high-voltage powerline that would connect new renewable electricity sources to the grid.
The project has faced strong community opposition along its entire 190-kilometre length from the start, with landholders, residents, and particularly farmers stating it will destroy livelihoods and ruin the landscape.
The project is currently undergoing an Environmental Effects Statement study before it is handed to the planning minister, though it's not clear when this will be.
Many people stated in the survey that if the lines had to be built, they should be built underground to minimise the impact on farming and community safety.
That it was mentioned so many times in the survey shows the depth of feeling towards the project as it grinds on - the state government has repeatedly said it will wait for the EES, but in the meantime has made aggressive investments in renewable energy that will require more transmission capacity, while the Liberal opposition has promised to upgrade transmission, and previously promised to reroute the project.
The second most commonly mentioned issue not included in the survey was local government accountability, with many people calling for more council oversight, while the need for more resources to address crime, and in particular hooning, was also mentioned several times.
There was also a push for more green space in Ballarat, particularly in new developments, and many people mentioned they were concerned about planning and development controls to the west, where Ballarat's suburbs are booming.
One person called for a new town square as well.
Specific concerns about population growth centred around new schools, and the need for new recycling facilities, a key City of Ballarat infrastructure priority.
Another major theme was employment and support for workers, with many people calling for more job opportunities, and others stating there wasn't enough support for people who had a job but couldn't secure housing.
The Link Road duplication, promised by the Liberal Party, was mentioned five times, while the Commonwealth Games was mentioned three times.
Among the other Ballarat-specific issues brought up were upgrading Lake Burrumbeet, planning the Western Freeway overpass at Warrenheip and a bypass around Buninyong, and two calls for more residential drug rehabilitation beds.
Five people discussed addressing heritage concerns in Ballarat, and seven people demanded action on the city's bus network.
There were two responses calling for new shopping centres, two for blackberry, gorse, and weed control, and one for new sporting facilities.
