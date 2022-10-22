Bridge Mall traffic questions for cyclists and pedestrians

Interesting changes proposed by the City of Ballarat in the Bridge Mall, but I do have some remaining questions and observations as to how it will work:
1. When is Bridge Street not a street? When it's a mall closed for events.
2. High traffic volume flows on Sturt Street. It's unclear how its intersection with Grenville Street will flow.
3. No one walks from the present Bridge Mall straight onto the Sturt Street central median gardens. There is nothing to go there for.
4. Pedestrian traffic lights seem to have disappeared.
5. If I have ridden my bike down the new Sturt bike path from Dawson, do I have to dismount and walk across into Bridge Mall Street?
6. The only safe route for me to cycle from Eastern Oval across the CBD is along Peel Street. This route seems to have been lost in this design.
7. Little Bridge Street, uphill to Victoria Street, becomes a two-way traffic route in this design.
8. Pedestrians, and people with bikes, cross Sturt, Grenville, Peel and Little Bridge streets at great personal risk, with safety provided by traffic lights.
9. This project seems mainly about changing traffic flow around Bridge Mall Street.
Best wishes for a successful project.
The community will be watching with interest.
David Chadderton, Wendouree.
Thank you for your article about Ballarat Gold Mine's proposal for a tailings dam at Mount Clear (Page 13, October 15).
At 27 hectares, this is a large facility - and just 100 metres from homes, and near schools, aged and child-care.
If the community is to be confident, legitimate questions need to be responded to.
The major risk of a tailings dam is that it stores toxic chemicals like cyanide and arsenic which may escape into the land, water or air: dust breathed in is bad for human health.
Is 100 metres separation from the community safe - according to the EPA, and to government guidelines?
And will BGM establish and monitor a base-line for small dust particles?
Then there are potential long-term risks as the dam is managed; the merits of the embankment engineering were mentioned but what other risks need to be addressed, and how?
For example, what eventually happens to the toxic slurry, how will it be disposed of?
I noticed the Ballarat planning scheme 21.09-3 (Page 4, Strategy 12) says, "Require areas previously affected by mine workings at Mount Clear to be the subject of an environmental audit prior to use for sensitive purposes".
Will this be honoured?
Before the dam is permitted I hope BGM and the City of Ballarat will respond to such questions for its Mount Clear community. People matter, as well as profits.
Linda Zibell, Mount Helen.
Since my details were hacked in the Optus breach, I have had numerous annoying emails from scammers trying to be from banks and post parcels being delayed which are all scams.
I notice, however, not one phone call or email from Optus saying what they are doing to help me and probably millions of other people how they are going to fix the mess they have created for many customers. Thanks Optus.
Geoff Rundell, Sebastopol.
It amazes me that every federal or state election they pull out policies that aren't policies.
Health, aged care, social housing, defence, public transport, childcare and education for example are not election policies.
They are areas that are compulsory for all governments to look after.
These should be a given. Saying you are going to spend more money on these than your opposition party is not a policy - it's a joke.
Any party in power should be doing as much as they can in these areas all the time - not just around election time.
An example of a real election policy is decriminalising cannabis, stopping petrol companies' blatant profiteering, drug-injecting rooms, getting rid of payroll tax and to stop supporting private schools.
Unemployment is a huge issue. We keep comparing Australia's employment figures to 1974 which is ridiculous.
In 1974 employment figures were based on people in full-time jobs only. If we compare apples with apples and take into account that today, part-time and casual jobs outnumber full-time jobs, then it would be feasible to suggest our unemployment figures should be about 60 per cent - not three per cent.
Youth unemployment in our regional towns is at its highest point in Australia's history and university enrolments continue to fall.
I would gladly fall off my chair if any government brought out a real policy.
Chris Hartigan, Barkstead.
