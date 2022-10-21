Ballarat police investigating a hit-run crash in Ballarat East on Thursday have released a photo of a woman they wish to speak to.
Emergency services were called to the intersection of Main Road and York Street about 5.40pm following reports of the crash between a hatchback and SUV.
Ambulance Victoria has been contacted for comment.
Anyone who may have information is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A confidential report can also be submitted online at crimestoppersvic.com.au with reference: T20220023654.
